Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

E! News

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Sound Plunge
Published on

Global superstar Rihanna is officially a mother of three. The singer, business mogul, and fashion icon welcomed her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky, announcing the news with a heartwarming photo on Instagram.

The couple’s new arrival, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, joins big brothers RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023. With the addition of their daughter, Rihanna joked that she is “no longer the only girl in her household.”

A Dream Fulfilled

Back in 2020, Rihanna revealed in a British Vogue interview that her 10-year plan included having “three or four kids.” With Rocki’s birth, she is well on her way to fulfilling that vision. At the time, she emphasized that love and happiness, not wealth or status, were the most important ingredients in raising children. “The only thing that matters is happiness. That’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love,” Rihanna said in the interview.



A Family Built on Love

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, have been together since going public with their relationship in 2021, though their friendship spans years. A$AP Rocky has often spoken openly about his devotion to the singer and his excitement about fatherhood. In a candid interview with GQ, he called Rihanna “the love of my life” and said being a father was “in my destiny, absolutely.”

Earlier this year, Rocky echoed that sentiment in Vogue, describing his love for Rihanna as “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future.”

Rihanna at Met Gala

Rihanna at the Met Gala

A Stylish Pregnancy Journey

True to her reputation as a fashion trailblazer, Rihanna made headlines with each of her pregnancy reveals. Rihaana’s Baby girl Rocki debuted her bump at the 2025 Met Gala, pairing her maternity glow with couture flair. Each public appearance became a moment of inspiration for expectant mothers everywhere, reinforcing Rihanna’s signature blend of glamour and confidence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Expanding the Fenty Empire — and Family

Beyond her music, Rihanna’s empire includes Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, brands that have reshaped the beauty and lingerie industries with inclusivity at their core. Fans now celebrate not just her career milestones, but her growing family as well.

With the arrival of Rocki Irish Mayers, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s love story continues to captivate the public. From dazzling red carpets to cosy family moments, the couple has struck a balance between celebrity life and parenthood that resonates with millions worldwide.

As Rihanna embraces life as a mother of three with A$AP Rocky, fans are eagerly watching to see how she balances her thriving businesses, potential new music, and family life. But if there’s one thing certain, it’s that Rihanna is raising her children in the same spirit she once described: with joy, love, and authenticity.

  • Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers
  • Rihanna at Met Gala
  • Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers
  • Rihanna at Met Gala

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution
By September 26, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks

Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks
By September 25, 2025
Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest

Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
NASA Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives

Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives
By September 23, 2025
AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025

AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler: Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025
By September 23, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
To Top
Loading...