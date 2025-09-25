Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Global superstar Rihanna is officially a mother of three. The singer, business mogul, and fashion icon welcomed her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky, announcing the news with a heartwarming photo on Instagram.

The couple’s new arrival, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, joins big brothers RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023. With the addition of their daughter, Rihanna joked that she is “no longer the only girl in her household.”

A Dream Fulfilled

Back in 2020, Rihanna revealed in a British Vogue interview that her 10-year plan included having “three or four kids.” With Rocki’s birth, she is well on her way to fulfilling that vision. At the time, she emphasized that love and happiness, not wealth or status, were the most important ingredients in raising children. “The only thing that matters is happiness. That’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love,” Rihanna said in the interview.







A Family Built on Love

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, have been together since going public with their relationship in 2021, though their friendship spans years. A$AP Rocky has often spoken openly about his devotion to the singer and his excitement about fatherhood. In a candid interview with GQ, he called Rihanna “the love of my life” and said being a father was “in my destiny, absolutely.”

Earlier this year, Rocky echoed that sentiment in Vogue, describing his love for Rihanna as “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future.”

A Stylish Pregnancy Journey

True to her reputation as a fashion trailblazer, Rihanna made headlines with each of her pregnancy reveals. Rihaana’s Baby girl Rocki debuted her bump at the 2025 Met Gala, pairing her maternity glow with couture flair. Each public appearance became a moment of inspiration for expectant mothers everywhere, reinforcing Rihanna’s signature blend of glamour and confidence.

Expanding the Fenty Empire — and Family

Beyond her music, Rihanna’s empire includes Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, brands that have reshaped the beauty and lingerie industries with inclusivity at their core. Fans now celebrate not just her career milestones, but her growing family as well.

With the arrival of Rocki Irish Mayers, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s love story continues to captivate the public. From dazzling red carpets to cosy family moments, the couple has struck a balance between celebrity life and parenthood that resonates with millions worldwide.

As Rihanna embraces life as a mother of three with A$AP Rocky, fans are eagerly watching to see how she balances her thriving businesses, potential new music, and family life. But if there’s one thing certain, it’s that Rihanna is raising her children in the same spirit she once described: with joy, love, and authenticity.