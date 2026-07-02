Empire State Building Couple Get Engaged on Spire Before Dramatic Arrest

A dramatic marriage proposal atop New York City’s iconic Empire State Building ended with police arrests a couple of professional urban climbers scaled the skyscraper’s towering spire without authorization. The daring stunt, carried out by Russian nationals Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov (also known as Ivan Beerkus), 32, quickly captured global attention after the couple unfurled a giant peace banner before announcing their engagement high above Manhattan.

Proposal Above the New York Skyline

The pair climbed to the very top of the Empire State Building’s 1,454-foot (443-meter) structure, where they displayed a large black banner reading:

“When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

After spending several minutes on the skyscraper’s telecommunications antenna, Ivan Kuznetsov dropped to one knee and proposed to Angela Nikolau with a ring. She accepted before the couple embraced and kissed while suspended hundreds of feet above the city.

The breathtaking proposal was documented on their social media accounts, where photos and videos showed panoramic views from the summit as well as the engagement itself.

Police Respond With High-Risk Rescue

The unauthorized climb prompted an emergency response from the New York Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit (ESU).

Body camera footage later released by authorities showed specially trained officers climbing the internal ladder system of the antenna to reach the couple safely.

“Hello, how you doing? You can’t be up here,” one officer can be heard saying in the footage as the pair cooperated with police.

Authorities escorted both climbers down safely before taking them into custody.

The duo now faces multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and related offenses as investigators continue reviewing how they accessed restricted maintenance areas inside the landmark.

Netflix Documentary Stars

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov are no strangers to extreme urban climbing.

The couple gained international recognition through the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which chronicled both their relationship and their passion for scaling some of the world’s tallest buildings without traditional safety equipment.

Over the years, they have climbed famous skyscrapers across the globe, including Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 and several other high-rise landmarks.

Empire State Building Responds

Officials from the Empire State Building confirmed that the incident posed no danger to visitors or tenants, emphasizing that the building’s observation decks remained safe throughout the event.

The building also issued a lighthearted reminder that couples seeking memorable engagements have safer alternatives.

“It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck… offers a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals,” a spokesperson said.

Investigators believe the couple accessed the restricted upper levels of the Empire State Building through a maintenance hatch above the public observation deck, though authorities continue examining exactly how security was bypassed.

The incident has renewed discussions about skyscraper security, as law enforcement officials warn that highly publicized stunts could encourage copycat attempts with potentially tragic consequences.