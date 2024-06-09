Renowned Hollywood actor Clayton Norcross, famed for his iconic role as Thorne Forrester in the American soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” has recently expressed high praise for the newly released spiritual web series ‘Two Great Masters.’ Available on MX Player, this series delves into the profound teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda, two monumental figures in the world of spirituality.









Clayton Norcross, who has recently concluded a leading role in the national Italian theatrical tour of the classic ABBA musical “MAMMA MIA,” and whose latest action film, “LAST RESORT,” is now available on Amazon Prime, is currently back in Hollywood working on several upcoming productions. His endorsement of ‘Two Great Masters’ highlights his deep personal interest in spirituality and mindfulness.

Produced by Juni Films and Approach Entertainment in collaboration with Go Spiritual India, ‘Two Great Masters’ explores the timeless wisdom and philosophies of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda. Directed by Anurag Sharma and co-produced by Sonu Tyagi, the series is based on the book “Two Great Masters” by Amrit Gupta. Featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi as the narrator, along with Anurag Sharma, Deep Sharma, Pavli Kashyap, and Durga Kamboj in key roles, the series promises a journey of self-discovery and inner transformation.

Expressing his admiration for the series, Clayton Norcross commented, “The spiritual depth and authenticity of ‘Two Great Masters’ are truly remarkable. It beautifully captures the essence of Vivekananda’s and Yogananda’s teachings, making them accessible and relevant for today’s audience.” Norcross’s appreciation for the series comes as no surprise, given his own spiritual journey. During his recent visit to India, where he connected with Sonu Tyagi, the head of Approach Entertainment and Go Spiritual India, Norcross embarked on a spiritual exploration from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene landscapes of Rishikesh.

Sonu Tyagi, a visionary in the Indian entertainment industry and spirituality, has been instrumental in bringing this series to life. Known for his work as an award-winning writer, director, and producer, Tyagi’s deep understanding of spiritual literature and commitment to high-quality content have been pivotal in the series’ production. Reflecting on the series, Tyagi stated, “Our goal with ‘Two Great Masters’ was to create a bridge between the profound spiritual teachings of these great masters and the contemporary digital world. We are thrilled to see it resonating with viewers globally, including someone as esteemed as Clayton Norcross.”

Norcross’s endorsement underscores the series’ impact on a global audience, highlighting the universal appeal of spiritual wisdom. He shared, “Watching ‘Two Great Masters’ was a transformative experience. It not only deepened my understanding of these incredible spiritual leaders but also inspired me to further explore my own spiritual path.”

The collaboration between Juni Films, Approach Entertainment, and Go Spiritual India is a testament to their shared vision of bringing spiritual wisdom to a broader audience. Since its release, ‘Two Great Masters’ has received overwhelmingly positive responses, praised for its depth, authenticity, and ability to make profound spiritual teachings accessible to a contemporary audience.

Sonu Tyagi’s journey is as inspiring as the series itself. An award-winning writer, director, and producer, Tyagi holds a degree in psychology and has professional qualifications in advertising, journalism, and filmmaking. Before launching Approach Entertainment Group, he gained extensive experience working with India’s top advertising agencies and media houses. Tyagi continues to push the boundaries of content creation, blending his cinematic expertise with his passion for spirituality. His efforts aim to ignite interest in spirituality and encourage viewers to delve deeper into these teachings.

In addition to his work in the Indian film industry, Sonu Tyagi is known for his contributions to the community through his charitable organization, “Go Spiritual India,” which promotes spiritual awareness, holistic well-being, and mindfulness in daily life. Through various initiatives, workshops, and outreach programs, Go Spiritual India aims to inspire individuals to embark on their spiritual journeys and discover the deeper aspects of themselves.

Approach Entertainment stands as an acclaimed hub for celebrity management, film productions, advertising & corporate film solutions, film marketing, and event & entertainment marketing. Approach Communications operates as a prominent PR & Integrated Communications agency catering to diverse sectors like corporate, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education, and social domains. With a rapidly expanding presence across major Indian cities, Approach Entertainment Group is at the forefront of entertainment, media, and communications, boasting a specialized Bollywood newswire & content dissemination unit known as Approach Bollywood.