Children’s fear of the dark results in 2 mn tonnes of carbon emissions: Study

Leaving lights on to mitigate the children’s fear of the dark results in almost two million tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year, reveals a study, which was commissioned by a renewable energy company – Bulb.

It found that 73 per cent left the lights on for an average of six hours a night, and the resulting CO2 emissions is equivalent to powering 202,000 homes. The report said leaving lights on is putting a wrench in the works for eco-conscious parents.









If your child has fear of the dark, its nothing to worry about as its very common. But there are ways for parents and guardians to help keep bills and carbon emissions low. The best options, as per Bulb, is to work with them to overcome their fear so that you can switch the lights off completely at night time, saving money, energy and putting your mind at ease. Being with a green energy provider is also an important step one can take to lower the bills and environmental impact. “Some parents mentioned that simple tips like putting on an audiobook, reading them a bedtime story and keeping the door open have helped their child overcome their fear,” stated the renewable energy company in its blog.

According to Grist, environmentalists have long obsessed over the emissions associated with their lifestyle decisions. “The story that individual choices could save us has been repeated so many times that the idea often passes without discussion and plays an outsized role in policy discussions and company decisions.”

However, recent research suggests that engaging in environmentally-friendly lifestyle behaviors can sometimes backfire. It might lead one to think that they have already done enough, for example, by taking plastic bottles or newspapers to the recycling center last week. Looking at your own footprint could also distract you from paying attention to the much bigger polluters out there.