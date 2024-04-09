In a bid to promote clean air and lung health, BluSmart, India’s leading born-electric, full stack, vertically integrated eMobility ride-hailing service, has teamed up with the Lung Care Foundation (LCF) to launch the #SmokinNot campaign. This initiative, which kicked off on World Health Day, aims to encourage responsible ridership and raise awareness about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles (EVs) for a healthier commute experience.









The month-long campaign includes various activities designed to educate and engage both riders and driver partners. As part of the launch, doctors from LCF conducted an informative session for BluSmart driver partners at one of the BluSmart EV charging superhubs. This session focused on advocating for clean air and climate action, aligning with BluSmart’s mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale.’

Throughout the campaign, BluSmart will be implementing communication strategies inside its EVs and in-app notifications to riders, spreading the message of smoke-free, clean, and healthy air both inside and outside EVs. The goal is to create a cleaner travel experience, particularly in cities like Delhi and Bangalore, which are grappling with rising air pollution levels.

Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO of BluSmart Fleet, expressed the company’s commitment to promoting a smoke-free environment both within and outside of their EVs. He emphasized the importance of encouraging responsible behavior among driver partners and riders, aligning with this year’s World Health Day theme, ‘My Health, My Right.’

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman of the Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco Surgery, and Lung Transplantation at Medanta, and Founder and Managing Trustee of Lung Care Foundation, highlighted the urgency of the issue, stating that the air we breathe and the choices we make have a profound impact on our health. He called for collective action to break free from the grip of air pollution and smoking, emphasizing the importance of a healthier future for all.

Rajiv Khurana, Founder-Trustee of Lung Care Foundation, emphasized the importance of citizen stakeholders in promoting clean air and lung health. He praised BluSmart’s efforts in reducing ambient air pollution and encouraged guests to contribute by keeping their environment smoke-free, emphasizing that simple, small actions can lead to widespread awareness and impact.

The #SmokinNot campaign is a collaborative effort to raise awareness about the benefits of clean air and the importance of making sustainable choices. Through this initiative, BluSmart and Lung Care Foundation are working towards creating a cleaner, healthier future for everyone.