Cosmo Foundation, the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First, marked Earth Day with a series of green activities aimed at promoting environmental conservation and sustainability. The foundation organized a forest walk and seed ball-making activity at Army Equestrian Centre Premises, New Delhi, and Cosmo Bio Diversity Hub, Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, in collaboration with Prayas Youth Foundation. Over 100 employees from Cosmo First participated in crafting more than 1,500 seed balls, which will be planted across various project locations.









The event comes at a crucial time, as India braces for an intense heat wave in the upcoming summer months, with temperatures already 4 degrees above normal in Delhi. This underscores the importance of collective action to reduce global warming and increase green cover in urban areas. Cosmo Foundation’s ongoing efforts align with this goal, as it has already created 167.8 acres of green cover across locations in Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman of Board of Trustees, Cosmo Foundation, emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change, stating, “Climate change is an existential threat that demands immediate action from all of us. By planting trees, creating green spaces, and promoting sustainable practices, we can make a real difference.” He highlighted Cosmo Foundation’s commitment to creating a greener, healthier future for all through such initiatives.

Cosmo Foundation’s environmental efforts extend beyond Earth Day, with a track record of planting 1 lakh saplings, including fruit trees with local farmers, establishing a Miyawaki forest, and creating a biodiversity hub in New Delhi and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, respectively. The foundation also maintains 45,000 fruit tree saplings in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Vadodara, along with the Miyawaki Forest in Delhi, the Bio Diversity Hub at Chhatrapati Chamarajanagar, and the AAHWAN Centre in New Delhi.

In addition to its environmental protection programs, Cosmo Foundation is actively involved in education, empowerment, health, and sanitation initiatives, demonstrating its holistic approach to community development and sustainable living. The foundation’s Earth Day event underscores its commitment to creating sustainable urban environments and promoting environmental awareness among its employees and the community.