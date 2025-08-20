Connect with us

Edelweiss AMC Opens GIFT City Branch and Launches India's First Multimanager Equity Fund

Edelweiss AMC Opens GIFT City Branch and Launches India’s First Multimanager Equity Fund

Edelweiss AMC Opens GIFT City Branch and Launches India’s First Multimanager Equity Fund

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (Edelweiss AMC) has announced two major milestones: the opening of its International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) branch at GIFT City and the launch of the Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I, the first fund of its kind by an AMC in India.

This fund, registered as an open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under IFSCA’s 2025 regulations and as a Category I Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) with SEBI, is designed as a fund-of-funds. It invests in a carefully curated mix of flexicap (60%) and midcap (40%) strategies drawn from top-performing schemes across multiple asset management companies. This approach provides investors with diversification, transparency, and research-backed exposure to India’s dynamic equity markets.



GIFT City: India’s Global Investment Hub

GIFT City has rapidly emerged as India’s premier IFSC, offering tax incentives, simplified compliance, and world-class infrastructure to attract international capital flows. As India cements its position as the world’s fourth-largest economy with a GDP of $4.27 trillion, GIFT City is becoming the bridge between India and global markets.

Speaking at the launch, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss AMC, said: “With our launch in GIFT City, we are well-positioned to provide global investors with a credible and efficient route to participate in India’s growth story, while enabling Indian investors access to global products. As India’s economic influence grows, GIFT City is set to play a key role in channeling cross-border capital flows.”

Unlocking India’s Growth Story

India’s growth trajectory is powered by infrastructure development, technology adoption, policy reforms, and its demographic dividend, with over 60% of its population of working age. This structural advantage is expected to fuel consumption, exports, and manufacturing for decades to come.

Deepak Jain, President & Head – Sales at Edelweiss AMC, added: “The Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I gives investors a simple, research-backed way to tap into India’s growth. By investing across leading AMCs, the fund provides the twin benefits of professional selection and diversification.”



Why This Fund Stands Out

The fund leverages Edelweiss AMC’s proven expertise in asset management while also including performing funds from other AMCs. Annual portfolio reviews will ensure sustained performance and relevance. The structured approach reduces the burden of fund selection for investors, making it easier to capture long-term wealth creation opportunities in India’s equity markets.

By combining the tax and regulatory benefits of GIFT City with the growth opportunities of India’s expanding economy, Edelweiss AMC’s new initiative creates a powerful platform for cross-border investing and global wealth management.

With the launch of its GIFT City branch and the innovative Multimanager Equity Fund, Edelweiss AMC has set a precedent in the Indian mutual fund industry. The move not only strengthens its global presence but also underscores India’s rise as one of the most attractive investment destinations worldwide.


