BSE Launches SmallCap 500 and New Factor Indices to Expand Investment Benchmarks

BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Limited, has announced the launch of a new set of equity benchmarks centered on India’s small-cap segment. The new family includes the BSE SmallCap 500 Index along with four additional factor-based indices derived from the same universe. These indices are designed to provide investors with diversified tools to analyze and track performance across smaller listed companies in India.

The initiative marks an important expansion of BSE’s index offerings, particularly for asset managers and institutional investors seeking exposure to India’s dynamic small-cap market.

What Is the BSE SmallCap 500 Index?

The BSE SmallCap 500 Index combines the constituents of two existing indices: the BSE 250 SmallCap Index and the BSE 250 Microcap Index.

Together, these components represent 500 companies from India’s smaller market capitalization segment, offering a broader benchmark that captures performance across emerging businesses and high-growth sectors.

All indices in the family have a base value of 1,000 and a first value date of September 19, 2005. They are also reconstituted quarterly, with an additional screening requirement ensuring that stocks meet at least 90% trading frequency.

Four New Factor-Based Indices

Alongside the SmallCap 500 benchmark, BSE introduced four factor-based indices, each designed to measure companies based on specific investment characteristics.

1. BSE SmallCap 500 Quality 50

Tracks the performance of the 50 highest-quality companies within the SmallCap 500 universe, based on financial strength and stability metrics.

2. BSE SmallCap 500 Momentum 50

Focuses on the 50 companies demonstrating strong price momentum, identifying stocks that have shown persistent relative performance.

3. BSE SmallCap 500 Low Volatility 50

Measures the 50 least volatile stocks within the small-cap universe, appealing to investors seeking more stable returns.

4. BSE SmallCap 500 Enhanced Value 50

Captures companies with attractive valuations, based on value scoring models that highlight potentially undervalued stocks.

These indices reflect global investment strategies that focus on equity factors such as quality, value, momentum, and volatility.

Supporting Innovation in Investment Products

According to Ashutosh Singh, the new index family will provide transparent and rules-based benchmarks for investors seeking targeted exposure to India’s small-cap sector.

He noted that the indices aim to support innovation in financial products by enabling asset managers to create passive investment strategies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds.

In addition, the indices can be used as benchmarks for portfolio management services (PMS), mutual fund schemes, and institutional portfolios.

Expanding Opportunities in India’s Small-Cap Market

India’s small-cap segment has gained increasing attention from investors due to its potential for high growth and sectoral diversification.

By launching the SmallCap 500 and its related factor indices, BSE aims to provide a broader and more structured framework for analyzing and investing in this segment.

The new indices allow investors to access differentiated investment strategies while gaining deeper insights into how specific factors influence stock performance.

As India’s capital markets continue to evolve, these new benchmarks are expected to help investors navigate opportunities in the country’s rapidly expanding equity landscape.