Former Prince Andrew Arrested in Historic Royal Scandal After Epstein File Revelations

In a historic and shocking development, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest, carried out by Thames Valley Police on February 19, 2026, follows new revelations connected to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Authorities confirmed that a man in his 60s was taken into custody and remains under investigation. Police also conducted searches at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The Former Prince Andrew’s arrest marks the first time in modern history that a senior British royal figure has faced such serious criminal scrutiny, highlighting the far-reaching impact of the Epstein scandal.

Investigation Linked to Role as Trade Envoy

The investigation reportedly centers on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct during his tenure as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Recently released files suggest he may have shared confidential government or commercial information with Jeffrey Epstein, raising concerns about potential abuse of public office.

Misconduct in public office is considered a serious offense under British law and can carry severe penalties, including possible imprisonment if charges are filed and proven.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein or other allegations. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether formal charges will be filed following the arrest.

Royal Family Responds as Crisis Deepens

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the British monarchy and prompted a public statement from King Charles III, who expressed “deep concern” over his brother’s arrest and emphasized the importance of allowing the legal process to proceed independently.

King Charles stated that law enforcement authorities have the royal family’s “full and wholehearted support and cooperation,” signaling a commitment to transparency and accountability during the investigation.

The scandal comes after King Charles brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles and stepped away from official duties amid mounting controversy over his relationship with Epstein. Once a prominent member of the royal family and the son of Queen Elizabeth II, he has experienced a dramatic fall from grace in recent years.

Epstein Files Continue to Impact Global Figures

The arrest follows the release of additional Epstein files, which have reignited global scrutiny of powerful individuals connected to the disgraced financier. Epstein, who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, maintained relationships with influential figures across politics, business, and society.

Mountbatten-Windsor previously reached a legal settlement in a civil lawsuit related to Epstein associate Virginia Giuffre. Although the settlement resolved the case without admission of liability, public pressure and reputational damage continued to mount.

Historic Turning Point for the British Monarchy

Legal experts and royal historians have described the arrest as a “seismic” moment for the British royal family. The unprecedented situation raises questions about accountability, institutional reputation, and the monarchy’s future public perception.

Authorities are expected to continue their investigation, with potential outcomes ranging from release without charge to formal prosecution.

As the investigation unfolds, the case underscores a broader global shift toward holding even the most powerful individuals accountable under the law.