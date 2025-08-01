Johnson & Johnson Launches The 3rd Opinion to Empower Lung Cancer Patients Across Asia Pacific

Marking World Lung Cancer Day, Johnson & Johnson has unveiled The 3rd Opinion, a groundbreaking initiative designed to elevate the patient’s voice in the lung cancer treatment journey across the Asia Pacific. This neologism — The 3rd Opinion — refers to the most overlooked perspective in healthcare: the patient’s own.

Despite ongoing efforts by healthcare providers, newly published research in Future Oncology reveals that up to 77% of patients in Asia Pacific defer treatment decisions entirely to their physicians — even though 69% of doctors actively encourage patient participation in shared decision-making. Rooted in deep cultural norms and stigma, this disconnect often leaves patients voiceless at critical moments in their care journey.

“Being diagnosed with lung cancer is overwhelming. While seeking second opinions is common, what patients often don’t realize is that their own voice — the third opinion — is just as vital,” said Anthony Elgamal, Vice President of Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Asia Pacific. “This initiative is about giving patients the confidence and tools to speak up, ask questions, and shape their treatment goals.”







With over 2.5 million new cases globally each year, Asia accounts for 63% of all lung cancer diagnoses. The region also sees significantly higher rates of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), particularly EGFR genetic mutations, which affect 30–40% of NSCLC patients in Asia, compared to just 10–15% in the West. These patients are frequently diagnosed at later stages, with fewer than 20% surviving beyond five years, and up to 40% never receiving a second round of therapy.

“Given Asia’s disproportionate burden of NSCLC and complex genetic profiles, treatment must go beyond survival metrics. It should reflect a patient’s lifestyle, preferences, and values,” said Prof. James Chih-Hsin Yang, Director of National Taiwan University Cancer Center. “The 3rd Opinion is about bringing patients into the room, not just as observers, but as equal partners in their care.”

To support the movement, Johnson & Johnson is rolling out educational resources, including the Lung Cancer Book of Answers in China, shared decision-making tools, and an empowerment video series. These materials aim to demystify treatment options and give patients the language and confidence to participate in critical decisions.

Mark Brooke, CEO of Lung Foundation Australia and co-author of the research behind the initiative, emphasized the emotional toll of lung cancer: “Patients don’t just want a longer life; they want meaningful time — with their families, at celebrations, in everyday moments. The only way to deliver that is through care that reflects what matters most to them.”

By transforming shared decision-making into standard clinical practice, Johnson & Johnson’s – The 3rd Opinion seeks to ensure that patients’ voices are not just heard — but actively shape the course of their treatment, this World Lung Cancer Day.