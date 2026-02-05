India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh

A new nationwide survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight has revealed a troubling reality: nearly 60% of urban Indians are not consuming protein-rich foods daily. Despite growing conversations around fitness and wellness, protein deficiency remains widespread in India’s cities, driven by low awareness, high costs, and dietary preferences.

The LocalCircles and Country Delight study, conducted across 25 major metro and urban districts, gathered over 2.07 lakh responses, making it one of the most comprehensive surveys on protein consumption in India. Its findings point to a significant nutrition gap that could have long-term health consequences if left unaddressed.

Low protein awareness among urban consumers

One of the most striking findings is the lack of basic protein literacy. About 74% of urban respondents were unable to correctly identify the recommended daily protein intake for an average adult. According to ICMR guidelines, healthy Indian adults should consume between 0.66 and 0.83 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Even more concerning, 85% of respondents admitted they do not track or estimate their daily protein intake at all. This suggests that many consumers who believe they are eating a “balanced diet” may still be unknowingly protein-deficient.

The survey also found that 6 out of 10 urban Indians do not include protein-rich foods—such as lentils, milk, eggs, paneer, fish, or nuts—in their everyday meals. Only 40% reported consuming these foods daily, highlighting how protein often takes a backseat to carbohydrates in Indian diets.

Health risks remain widely misunderstood

Awareness about the health impact of protein deficiency is also alarmingly low. Nearly 51% of urban Indians surveyed do not associate protein deficiency with fatigue, muscle loss, weak immunity, hair fall, or low energy levels. Many respondents failed to recognize protein as a foundational nutrient essential for muscle strength, immune function, metabolic health, and healthy ageing.

Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani, a physician specializing in lifestyle disease reversal, emphasized that protein is not just for athletes. “India is a protein-deficient nation. Protein is essential for daily health, disease prevention, and cognitive resilience across all age groups,” she said.

Cost is the biggest barrier—but change is possible

Affordability emerged as the leading reason for low protein consumption, followed by taste preferences and dietary restrictions. While protein-rich foods are widely available in urban markets, many consumers perceive them as expensive or incompatible with vegetarian diets.

However, the LocalCircles and Country Delight survey offers a hopeful signal: 71% of respondents said they are willing to switch to more affordable protein alternatives if accessible. This indicates a strong opportunity for food brands and policymakers to bridge the protein gap through cost-effective, everyday solutions.

Brands step in to address the protein deficit

Responding to these insights, Country Delight has introduced a range of high-protein daily essentials, including milk, dahi, paneer, bread, atta, eggs, and batter. The brand recently launched High Protein Cow’s Milk delivering 30 grams of natural protein per 450 ml—meeting 50% of daily protein needs in a single serving—without added powders or artificial ingredients.

Country Delight has also partnered with fitness brand HRX to launch Mission Protein, a nationwide initiative aimed at raising awareness and improving access to natural protein sources.

As India grapples with a silent but serious protein crisis, experts agree that improving affordability, awareness, and everyday intake could play a crucial role in shaping the country’s long-term health outcomes.