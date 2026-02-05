Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh

India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

A new nationwide survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight has revealed a troubling reality: nearly 60% of urban Indians are not consuming protein-rich foods daily. Despite growing conversations around fitness and wellness, protein deficiency remains widespread in India’s cities, driven by low awareness, high costs, and dietary preferences.

The LocalCircles and Country Delight study, conducted across 25 major metro and urban districts, gathered over 2.07 lakh responses, making it one of the most comprehensive surveys on protein consumption in India. Its findings point to a significant nutrition gap that could have long-term health consequences if left unaddressed.

Low protein awareness among urban consumers

One of the most striking findings is the lack of basic protein literacy. About 74% of urban respondents were unable to correctly identify the recommended daily protein intake for an average adult. According to ICMR guidelines, healthy Indian adults should consume between 0.66 and 0.83 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Even more concerning, 85% of respondents admitted they do not track or estimate their daily protein intake at all. This suggests that many consumers who believe they are eating a “balanced diet” may still be unknowingly protein-deficient.

The survey also found that 6 out of 10 urban Indians do not include protein-rich foods—such as lentils, milk, eggs, paneer, fish, or nuts—in their everyday meals. Only 40% reported consuming these foods daily, highlighting how protein often takes a backseat to carbohydrates in Indian diets.

Health risks remain widely misunderstood

Awareness about the health impact of protein deficiency is also alarmingly low. Nearly 51% of urban Indians surveyed do not associate protein deficiency with fatigue, muscle loss, weak immunity, hair fall, or low energy levels. Many respondents failed to recognize protein as a foundational nutrient essential for muscle strength, immune function, metabolic health, and healthy ageing.

Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani, a physician specializing in lifestyle disease reversal, emphasized that protein is not just for athletes. “India is a protein-deficient nation. Protein is essential for daily health, disease prevention, and cognitive resilience across all age groups,” she said.

Survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Cost is the biggest barrier—but change is possible

Affordability emerged as the leading reason for low protein consumption, followed by taste preferences and dietary restrictions. While protein-rich foods are widely available in urban markets, many consumers perceive them as expensive or incompatible with vegetarian diets.

However, the LocalCircles and Country Delight survey offers a hopeful signal: 71% of respondents said they are willing to switch to more affordable protein alternatives if accessible. This indicates a strong opportunity for food brands and policymakers to bridge the protein gap through cost-effective, everyday solutions.

Brands step in to address the protein deficit

Responding to these insights, Country Delight has introduced a range of high-protein daily essentials, including milk, dahi, paneer, bread, atta, eggs, and batter. The brand recently launched High Protein Cow’s Milk delivering 30 grams of natural protein per 450 ml—meeting 50% of daily protein needs in a single serving—without added powders or artificial ingredients.

Country Delight has also partnered with fitness brand HRX to launch Mission Protein, a nationwide initiative aimed at raising awareness and improving access to natural protein sources.

As India grapples with a silent but serious protein crisis, experts agree that improving affordability, awareness, and everyday intake could play a crucial role in shaping the country’s long-term health outcomes.

  • India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight
  • Survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight
  • India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight
  • Survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fitness

Trump Removes Racist Video Depicting Obamas After Political Firestorm Obama Ape Barack Michelle

Trump Removes Racist Video Depicting Obamas After Political Firestorm
By February 7, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash
By February 6, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending Who Killed Sam Scales? Mickey Haller Michael Connelly

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending: Who Killed Sam Scales?
By February 6, 2026
Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’
By February 5, 2026
50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash
By February 6, 2026
Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded Mark Carney EV Policy Canada

Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded
By February 6, 2026
Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors

Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors
By February 6, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors

Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors
By February 6, 2026
Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round AWE Funds and Unicorn India Ventures

Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round
By February 5, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Meta Blocks ICE List Links Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads Censorship Safety Instagram Facebook Threads DHS Doxxing

Meta Blocks ICE List Links Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads
By January 28, 2026
TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Massive $975 Million Deal for His Global Brand Rich Sparkle Holdings AI

TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Massive $975 Million Deal for His Global Brand
By January 27, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
To Top
Loading...