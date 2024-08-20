16-Year-Old Preetham Goli Successfully Summits Mount Kilimanjaro

16-year-old Preetham Goli from Hyderabad achieved a remarkable feat by becoming one of the youngest climbers from his city to summit Mount Kilimanjaro. This accomplishment followed his earlier success at Everest Base Camp in May 2024. Guided by seasoned mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta, Preetham embarked on an 8-day expedition that tested his physical and mental endurance.









Preetham Goli, a 12th grader at Delhi Public School, began his ascent on July 12 with a group of four climbers. The journey was challenging, with freezing conditions and difficult terrain. Despite these obstacles, Preetham Goli’s determination led him to the summit, where he proudly unfurled the Indian national flag, the NCC flag, and his school flag. He described the moment as “magical,” noting how all the difficulties of the climb faded away as he reached the top.

Preetham’s drive to climb Kilimanjaro stemmed from his desire to achieve more after his Everest Base Camp experience. He spoke about the loneliness and peace he found during the climb, which gave him a new perspective on life. Despite a severe headache caused by the altitude, he pushed through to complete the ascent.

Due to bad weather, the group had to descend to Barafu Camp the same night, cutting short their stay at the Crater Camp. Preetham expressed his gratitude to his school, Delhi Public School, Nacharam, for their support, and especially to Satyarup Siddhanta for guiding him through the challenging journey. This achievement highlights Preetham’s resilience and dedication and sets a new benchmark for young climbers in India.