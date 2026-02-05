Tate McRae Faces Backlash for Supporting Team USA in NBC Olympics Ad

Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae is facing online backlash after appearing in a new NBC Olympics advertisement that prominently supports Team USA, leaving many of her home-country fans disappointed. The Calgary-born singer, who has often been celebrated as one of Canada’s biggest music exports, became the center of a national pride debate shortly after the ad was released this week.

The commercial, shared by both NBC Olympics and Tate McRae herself, shows the singer on a snowy mountain asking an owl for help getting to Milan for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. In a twist that surprised viewers, McRae says she is heading not to support Team Canada, but Team USA, while also promoting marquee American sporting events, including Lindsey Vonn’s comeback and Super Bowl 60. The ad additionally features her latest single, Nobody’s Girl.

Social media erupts with disappointment

The reaction from Canadian fans was swift. Many took to social media to express confusion and frustration over why the Alberta-raised artist was promoting American Olympic athletes rather than Canadian ones. Sports creators, media outlets, and radio hosts questioned the decision, with some calling it a missed opportunity to show national pride.

The criticism was amplified by timing. Just days earlier, Tate McRae was announced as one of the leading nominees at the 2026 Juno Awards, tying with Justin Bieber. For some fans, the NBC Olympics ad felt out of step with her status as a homegrown Canadian star being celebrated by the country’s music industry.

Radio discussions and viral posts asked pointed questions about whether the decision was purely commercial or reflective of Tate McRae’s increasingly global—and U.S.-centric—career. Some even went so far as to label the move a “sellout,” arguing that NBC could have chosen an American artist for the campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tate McRae (@tatemcrae)

Some defend McRae’s global ambitions

Not all reactions were negative. Many fans defended Tate McRae, framing the ad as a sign of her growing international profile rather than a rejection of her Canadian roots. Supporters praised her for securing high-profile partnerships tied to major global events such as the Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Several fans pointed out that McRae’s music career is largely based in the United States, where she works with American labels, producers, and media networks. From this perspective, appearing in an NBC Olympics campaign is seen as a strategic career move rather than a political or national statement.

A familiar Olympics controversy

This is not the first time NBC’s Olympics promotions have stirred controversy abroad. In late 2025, British pop star Dua Lipa faced similar criticism after appearing in an NBC ad spotlighting American winter sports athletes. That backlash, like McRae’s, eventually faded as fans shifted focus back to the music.

As of now, Tate McRae has not publicly responded to the criticism. Her team has been contacted for comment, but no official statement has been released.

National identity vs. global stardom

The debate surrounding Tate McRae highlights a broader tension faced by globally successful artists: balancing national identity with international commercial opportunities. While some Canadian fans feel let down, others see the moment as proof that McRae has arrived on the world’s biggest stage—even if that stage is draped in red, white, and blue.