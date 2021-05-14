74 lives lost at Goa hospital in four days due to oxygen shortfall

As many as 74 covid patients have died due to oxygen shortage at Goa Medical College and Hospital over the last four days due to oxygen shortage. At least 13 patients died at state’s largest Covid facility in the early hours of Friday while 15 deaths were reported on Thursday. 20 patients lost their lives on Wednesday and 26 deaths were reported on Tuesda due to dip in oxygen supply, according to NDTV.









Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the hospital this week, said the gap between the “availability of medical oxygen and its supply might have caused some issues”.

Goemkars are devastated & heartbroken as inspite of a truce between @DrPramodPSawant & @visrane brokered by Centre, 13 have reportedly died last night due to ‘logistical issues’ @GoaGmc during the critical ‘dark hours’ (1-6AM)!We need action not just another committee of enquiry — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) May 14, 2021

The state government on Friday set up a committee to look into the oxygen crisis at the top Goa hospital. The three-member committee will ascertain the adequacy of oxygen supply to GMC, ascertain the efficiency of the oxygen supply chain, examine the process of administration of oxygen at GMC, and give recommendations for its improvement and recommend improvement in the complete chain of oxygen delivery at GMC.

According to news agency PTI, in the letter he said that between May 1 and 10 the state received only 66.74 metric tonnes of the allocated 110 from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur The latest fatalities were reported a day after the High Court of Bombay in Goa asked the state government to ensure no deaths are taking place due to oxygen shortage.

Responding to the ‘logistical issues’ argument, the court had said, “We expect the State Administration to find out ways and means to overcome these logistical issues, so that, precious life is not lost on account of any deficiencies in the matter of supply of oxygen to patients.”