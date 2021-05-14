Sputnik V India roll out: Anti-Covid Vaccine to cost Rs 995, could get cheaper when local supplies begin

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has administered the first dose of Russian vaccine Sputnik V as part of a limited pilot in Hyderabad. The company will be manufacturing the vaccine in India in collaboration with its Russian partner Russian Direct Investment Fund.









The pharma major also said the imported vaccine has been priced at Rs 948 per dose with an additional 5% GST to be charged on it, putting the price at around Rs 995.4, per dose. Sputnik V, which has an efficiency of 91.6 per cent, is the third vaccine to be approved for use in India. The vaccine maker, however, added that the vaccine price could get cheaper when local supplies would begin.

“I’m happy to say that we’re hopeful that it’ll be available in the market next week. We’re hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week,” Dr VK Paul said at a press briefing.

Sputnik V will also be produced in India from July onwards. India will be producing 15.6 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian vaccine

“As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on May 14, 2021,” the company said a regulatory filing with the bourses.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021. Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners,” it added.

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins, it added. At 91.6 per cent, Sputnik V has a higher efficacy as compared to the two Covid vaccines that are currently being administered in India. The two-dose vaccine also has most authorisations granted globally.