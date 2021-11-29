Connect with us

Bharat Biotech commences exports of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has commenced exports of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, and long-pending export orders have been executed during November.



“Long pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months. With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The company, however, did not provide details about the countries to which exports have commenced or about the additional countries to which the exports will start from December. “Bharat Biotech thanks the Government of India for approving exports. Covaxin will now become an integral part of the global fight against this pandemic,” the tweet said.

Earlier last week, vaccine major Serum Institute of India had said that it has resumed exports of its vaccine Covishield to the international vaccine sharing programme COVAX.


