Centre urges states to ensure five-fold strategy of COVID-appropriate behavior

The Centre has observed that easing of COVID-related lockdown norms has led to crowding in some markets and other places. As such, it urged states to ensure the extremely important five fold strategy of COVID-appropriate behavior, test-track-treat and vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease.vac









Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario is critical to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, all state and UT governments should step up the pace of vaccination, to cover maximum number of people in an expeditious manner. Bhalla said that during the second COVID wave, a significant surge in cases was witnessed in several states and UTs, and many of them imposed restrictions in order to contain the spread of the infection.

“With a decline in the number of active cases, many states and UTs have started relaxing restrictions. I would like to highlight that the decision to impose or ease restrictions has to be taken, based on the assessment of the situation at the ground level,” the home secretary explained. “While the opening up of activities, after decline in cases is essential, states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is carefully caliberated.”

Bhalla said it would be extremely important to follow the five-fold strategy of COVID appropriate behavior, test-track-treat and vaccination. Regular monitoring of COVID-19 appropriate behavior is required to prevent a relapse. “To reiterate, COVID appropriate behavior includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and also proper ventilation of closed spaces. However, easing of restrictions in some states, have led to resumption of crowding of people in markets etc., without adherence to the norms of coronavirus protocol.”

He highlighted that its essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up while opening up activities. To contain the spread of the infection, Bhalla noted that it is necessary to continue the strategy of test-track-treat. “It may especially be ensured that the testing rate does not come down.”

The home secretary said a system should be in place at the micro-level to ensure that whatever cases rise in a smaller place, it gets checked there itself through local containment measures as per the existing guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.