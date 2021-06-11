In a bid to win the war against this pandemic, every individual is coming forward with their resources and a zeal to help. While everyone is working to improve the condition, the bridge of information is still bleak in many areas. There has been a huge information gap between providing and availing the resources.









To bridge this gap, ConveGenius, India’s leading EdTech social enterprise that provides AI-based adaptive learning to under-served children across the country, has come forward to support the Jharkhand government to cope with the current COVID-19 situation.

Inspired by their chat-based EdTech platform that has ensured learning continuity for millions of children in other states, ConveGenius has deployed a covid helpline chatbot on WhatsApp that offers aid to the citizens of Jharkhand. The chatbot was launched on 9th May 2021. The Chatbot is bridging the information gap by helping Covid patients in the state to have access to seamless information related to COVID-19 and avail facilities provided by the government.

It provides verified information on the availability of beds at hospitals, updates related to plasma donation, and allows ordering of home-isolation kits. In addition, it facilitates daily health monitoring of patients, online video consultation services, diet, medicine recommendations and quick connection with their respective district control rooms for any additional assistance.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Program Head, ConveGenius, said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to support the country at the time of the crisis. The chatbot that we’ve created for Jharkhand is a small step that our company has initiated to help curb the situation in Jharkhand. People have countless questions related to coronavirus, and we aim to address as many, if not all, problems through our Covid Helpline chatbot. Leveraging our tech expertise, we have stepped forward with such a solution that will help the government in promptly managing and guiding the patients for a safe and speedy recovery. Through our automated reports, the Jharkhand government can access comprehensive data on registration and monitoring of Covid patients at a district and cluster level.”

Commenting on this novel association, Shri Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh, State Nodal Officer, Government of Jharkhand, said, “As the coronavirus pandemic causes chaos all around, it has become imperative to facilitate patients and their families with immediate help. Covid Helpline chatbot is helping to create a bridge between the government and people. Through this Chatbot, we are trying to provide maximum support to the patients in terms of doctor consultancy or information on bed availability. Within one month of the launch, the chatbot has helped 13500+ covid affected patients across all the districts in the state. We foresee this platform to have a significant impact on Jharkhand’s approach in tackling the pandemic.”

ConveGenius has been actively involved in bridging the learning gaps for the underserved population in India and now they are serving their responsibility during these trying times. The EdTech firm’s chatbot-based learning platform aims at making quality education accessible for middle- and low-income groups across India. So far, ConveGenius has successfully impacted the lives of over 15 million students and their vision is to make quality education accessible to 100 million marginalized children in India.

ConveGenius is an EdTech social enterprise that has a suite of personalized and adaptive learning solutions. It uses research in the science of learning, AI, and Nudge theory to enhance India’s quality of education and bridge learning gaps for the masses. ConveGenius aims to offer superior learning outcomes for K-12. Its products aim to assess the current learning levels and create gamified and personalized learning journeys for every child.