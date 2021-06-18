Surf Excel launches single use soluble liquid detergent – 3 in 1 Smart Shots

India’s best selling detergent brand Surf Excel by Hindustan Unilever has launched the 3 in 1 Smart Shots, which is a single use soluble liquid detergent capsule with a unique three chamber design. This is specially designed for fully automatic front and top load washing machines. It contains smart technology for advanced stain removal, long-lasting fragrance and care for fabrics, held together in the three chambers.









Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director and VP, Home Card, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, said Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots is a breakthrough in design required to match the evolving needs of hyper convenience for the consumers. “With the Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, we are delighted to give consumers a quick and upgraded laundry experience. We know that the Indian consumer is discerning and looking for ways to decrease the load of household chores with innovative and efficient products, and we have always strived to provide such solutions.”

With Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, the consumer can simplify the laundry process by just putting one Smart Shot into the empty drum of the washing machine before adding the laundry. Its highly concentrated formula will deliver superior cleanliness of the clothes and hyper convenience for the user.

Also, the capsule is completely soluble in water, leaving no residue on the clothes or in the machine. The Smart Shots is a revolutionary design in laundry management, easy to handle and store. The pre-packed detergent is a great way to prevent spills, wastage and overdosing. There is also no opportunity for the liquids to come into contact with the skin, if used as recommended.

Surf Excel is a leader in the Indian detergent market. The brand has constantly innovated ahead of the market and has launched different product formats to cater to the changing needs of Indian consumers. It offers outstanding cleanliness on a wide range of stains and multiple products suited for bucket wash and machine wash environment.