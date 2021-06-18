> Surf Excel launches single use soluble liquid detergent - 3 in 1 Smart Shots | The Plunge Daily
Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Surf Excel launches single use soluble liquid detergent – 3 in 1 Smart Shots

Surf Excel launches single use soluble liquid detergent - 3 in 1 Smart Shots
India’s best selling detergent brand Surf Excel by Hindustan Unilever has launched the 3 in 1 Smart Shots.

Business

Surf Excel launches single use soluble liquid detergent – 3 in 1 Smart Shots

Published on

India’s best selling detergent brand Surf Excel by Hindustan Unilever has launched the 3 in 1 Smart Shots, which is a single use soluble liquid detergent capsule with a unique three chamber design. This is specially designed for fully automatic front and top load washing machines. It contains smart technology for advanced stain removal, long-lasting fragrance and care for fabrics, held together in the three chambers.




Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director and VP, Home Card, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, said Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots is a breakthrough in design required to match the evolving needs of hyper convenience for the consumers. “With the Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, we are delighted to give consumers a quick and upgraded laundry experience. We know that the Indian consumer is discerning and looking for ways to decrease the load of household chores with innovative and efficient products, and we have always strived to provide such solutions.”

With Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, the consumer can simplify the laundry process by just putting one Smart Shot into the empty drum of the washing machine before adding the laundry. Its highly concentrated formula will deliver superior cleanliness of the clothes and hyper convenience for the user.

Also, the capsule is completely soluble in water, leaving no residue on the clothes or in the machine. The Smart Shots is a revolutionary design in laundry management, easy to handle and store. The pre-packed detergent is a great way to prevent spills, wastage and overdosing. There is also no opportunity for the liquids to come into contact with the skin, if used as recommended.

Also Read: Arya set to train farmers in mushroom cultivation across India

Surf Excel is a leader in the Indian detergent market. The brand has constantly innovated ahead of the market and has launched different product formats to cater to the changing needs of Indian consumers. It offers outstanding cleanliness on a wide range of stains and multiple products suited for bucket wash and machine wash environment.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jharkhand govt waives Rs 980 cr loan of 2.46L farmers

Jharkhand govt waives Rs 980 cr loan of 2.46L farmers
By June 18, 2021
Demand for blue-collar jobs surged in April, May: Betterplace

Demand for blue-collar jobs surged in April, May: Betterplace
By June 18, 2021
Edtech Platform BeyondSkool aims to become a 1000-member organization by FY 22

Edtech Platform BeyondSkool aims to become a 1000-member organization by FY 22
By June 18, 2021
CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”

Health

CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”
Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs

Technology

Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs
Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market

Cryptocurrency

Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market
To Top
Loading...