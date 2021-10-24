To protect its employees from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has decided to pay ex-gratia of INR 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased off-roll associates. This is in addition to the initiative it had taken earlier this year to facilitate and bear the cost of vaccination for all its employees and their families.









Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, said the virus has had a widespread impact on communities across the world and altered the way everyone works and lives. “It put a pause on our daily lives and compelled us to adopt social distancing and remote working practices. However, considering that insurance is an essential service, our people, both on-roll and off-roll, took on the responsibility of ensuring that service delivery continued as usual. We are proud of their conduct and have proactively taken steps to protect their health and safety as an organization. The measures taken have ranged from facilitating vaccination for employees and their families to providing the necessary financial and emotional support. Our recent resolution to pay ex-gratia of INR 10 lakh to the next of kin of deceased roll-out associates is in line with our efforts to keep the health, safety and well-being of our people at the forefront.”

Sunil Wariar, Chief People Officer, Future Generali India Insurance, said, they are a people-first organization and have always focused on preserving the health and well-being of their employees. “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we proactively extended support to our employees through various initiatives and policies. While in 2020, we introduced several engagements and mental wellness initiatives for our employees, more recently, we have taken on the responsibility of facilitating the vaccination of all our employees and their families. The support that we have extended towards our employees is in line with our philosophy of putting our people first.”

Also Read: RBI revises regulatory framework for NBFCs, caps lending for IPO financing at Rs 1 crore

In March 2020, FGII had created a relief fund to extend financial support to the tune of Rs 50,000 to any of its business-active agents and their families in case they tested positive for COVID-19. The company has also taken multiple initiatives towards employee wellness and engagement during the lockdown period, including counseling for employees and the families to help them cope with anxiety, stress or other mental health challenges brought about by the pandemic.