Woman Sets Sleeping Homeless Victim on Fire in Shocking Attack Caught on Camera — You Won’t Believe What She Did Next

A Sacramento woman is being held without bail after allegedly setting a homeless woman on fire in a horrifying attack that has left the community shaken. Jacqueline Popaibarra, 34, was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after CCTV footage appeared to show her dousing a 49-year-old woman with a flammable liquid before setting her ablaze.

The incident occurred more than three weeks ago at a street corner frequently occupied by homeless individuals. According to authorities, Jacqueline Popaibarra approached the sleeping woman, poured a substance over her, and ignited it. The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered burns to her face, arms, and torso, covering approximately one-third of her body. She was placed on a ventilator and remained intubated for two weeks. Her breathing tube was only removed earlier this week.

“It’s horrifying,” said one resident who shares the street corner where the attack took place. “Just the idea that you could be sleeping and someone could come along and do that. I still hear her screams.”

Sergeant Amar Gandhi of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the brutal nature of the crime. “Luckily, there were about four or five others there that were able to put the fire out,” he said. “The disturbing part is, Jacqueline doesn’t leave. She goes and proceeds to kick her, yell at her for a few minutes, and then leaves.”

Jacqueline Popaibarra has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. In addition, she faces an unrelated robbery charge stemming from the same day. She is due back in court on May 28 for a preliminary hearing and bail review.

Friends of Jacqueline Popaibarra appeared in court in her support, claiming she is deeply involved in local community organisations, including groups that provide food and resources to homeless individuals. “She’s someone who helps the homeless, not hurts them,” one supporter said.

Despite these claims, investigators have stated that Jacqueline Popaibarra and the victim were acquainted. While the motive remains under investigation, law enforcement officials have expressed horror over the profoundly personal and violent nature of the crime.

“You hear about this kind of violence in third world countries, acid attacks and things like that,” Sergeant Gandhi added. “This was very up close and personal.”

The case has reignited discussions around violence against homeless individuals, a vulnerable population that often lacks adequate protection and access to justice. Advocates are calling for more support services and mental health interventions for both unhoused people and those at risk of committing such acts.

As the victim begins her long road to recovery, Sacramento residents are left grappling with the disturbing reality of such cruelty occurring in their midst. The upcoming court proceedings are expected to draw significant public attention as the community demands accountability and justice.