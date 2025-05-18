Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Woman Sets Sleeping Homeless Victim on Fire in Shocking Attack Caught on Camera — You Won’t Believe What She Did Next

Sacramento Woman Accused of Setting Homeless Person on Fire in Shocking Attack

News

Woman Sets Sleeping Homeless Victim on Fire in Shocking Attack Caught on Camera — You Won’t Believe What She Did Next

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

A Sacramento woman is being held without bail after allegedly setting a homeless woman on fire in a horrifying attack that has left the community shaken. Jacqueline Popaibarra, 34, was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after CCTV footage appeared to show her dousing a 49-year-old woman with a flammable liquid before setting her ablaze.

The incident occurred more than three weeks ago at a street corner frequently occupied by homeless individuals. According to authorities, Jacqueline Popaibarra approached the sleeping woman, poured a substance over her, and ignited it. The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered burns to her face, arms, and torso, covering approximately one-third of her body. She was placed on a ventilator and remained intubated for two weeks. Her breathing tube was only removed earlier this week.

“It’s horrifying,” said one resident who shares the street corner where the attack took place. “Just the idea that you could be sleeping and someone could come along and do that. I still hear her screams.”

Sergeant Amar Gandhi of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the brutal nature of the crime. “Luckily, there were about four or five others there that were able to put the fire out,” he said. “The disturbing part is, Jacqueline doesn’t leave. She goes and proceeds to kick her, yell at her for a few minutes, and then leaves.”

Jacqueline Popaibarra has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. In addition, she faces an unrelated robbery charge stemming from the same day. She is due back in court on May 28 for a preliminary hearing and bail review.

Friends of Jacqueline Popaibarra appeared in court in her support, claiming she is deeply involved in local community organisations, including groups that provide food and resources to homeless individuals. “She’s someone who helps the homeless, not hurts them,” one supporter said.

Despite these claims, investigators have stated that Jacqueline Popaibarra and the victim were acquainted. While the motive remains under investigation, law enforcement officials have expressed horror over the profoundly personal and violent nature of the crime.

“You hear about this kind of violence in third world countries, acid attacks and things like that,” Sergeant Gandhi added. “This was very up close and personal.”

The case has reignited discussions around violence against homeless individuals, a vulnerable population that often lacks adequate protection and access to justice. Advocates are calling for more support services and mental health interventions for both unhoused people and those at risk of committing such acts.

As the victim begins her long road to recovery, Sacramento residents are left grappling with the disturbing reality of such cruelty occurring in their midst. The upcoming court proceedings are expected to draw significant public attention as the community demands accountability and justice.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way

Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way
By May 18, 2025
Sacramento Woman Accused of Setting Homeless Person on Fire in Shocking Attack

Woman Sets Sleeping Homeless Victim on Fire in Shocking Attack Caught on Camera — You Won’t Believe What She Did Next
By May 18, 2025
California Bombing Outside Fertility Clinic Deemed ‘Act of Terrorism’ by FBI Terrorism Domestic Terrorism Palm springs

California Bombing Outside Fertility Clinic Deemed ‘Act of Terrorism’ by FBI
By May 18, 2025
Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way

Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way
By May 18, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Miley Cyrus Gets Vulnerable in Tearful ‘More to Lose’ Music Video Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus Gets Vulnerable in Tearful ‘More to Lose’ Music Video
By May 18, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Garuda Aerospace Secures ₹100 Crore in Series B Funding as India’s Drone Sector Takes Flight MS Dhoni Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and relaxed Drone Rules 2021 Agnishwar Jayaprakash Apoorva Ranjan Sharma

Drone and UAV

Garuda Aerospace Secures ₹100 Crore in Series B Funding as India’s Drone Sector Takes Flight
White House Redirects COVID.gov to Promote Lab Leak Theory as “True Origin” of Pandemic Dr. Anthony Fauci China Wuhan Leak Covid-19 Donald Trump Joe Biden

Trump Presidency

White House Redirects COVID.gov to Promote Lab Leak Theory as “True Origin” of Pandemic
To Top
Loading...