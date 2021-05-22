The Indian government and Pfizer are in talks for demand from the latter for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine. India has not given any manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects.









It should be noted that this is a “condition” Pfizer has successfully obtained in a number of countries, including the US and UK.

Presently, India is in the midst of battling a severe second wave of COVID-19 infection. As such, the country is facing a shortage of COVID vaccines and last month, it pledged to fast-track approvals for overseas vaccine makers including Germany-based Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

An Indian government source told Reuters that the whole problem with Pfizer is the indemnity bond. “Why should we sign it? If something happens, a patient dies, we will not be able to question them (Pfizer). If somebody challenges in a court of law, the central government will be responsible for everything, not the company,” he said.

Another source said the other issue discussed between Pfizer and New Delhi was the Indian government’s insistence on a local trial for any vaccine approval. Thus, Pfizer withdrew its application for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in February. Sources highlight that AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V and Bharat Biotech in collaboration with state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, have completed the small-scale safety trials successfully.

On May, Albert Bourla Pfizer’s CEO was hopeful that the Indian government would change its policy of local trials and that a path to delivering the drugmaker’s shots in India could be found. Reports state that with India’s foreign minister set to visit the US in the coming weeks, Pfizer’s concerns may be eased. He could offer the drugmaker some form of protection from lawsuits in exchange for the company providing additional assistance with distributing its shots in India.