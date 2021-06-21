Tokyo 2020 to allow 50% cap on spectators at venues amid COVID-19 pandemic

To curb the rise of COVID-19 infections, Tokyo 2020 will allow spectators at the Olympics with 50% cap at venues, up to a maximum of 10,000 people. Organizers said it could further restrict the number of fans in the event of a state of emergency.









An official statement in regards to guidelines stated that masks should be worn in venues at all times; speaking in a loud voice or shouting will be prohibited; congestion should be avoided by means of appropriate announcements; and visitors should leave venues in a staggered manner. Spectators will be requested to travel directly to venues and return home directly, and to take all necessary precautions when moving between prefectures.

A group of infectious disease experts in Japan submitted a report on COVID-19 countermeasures, last Friday, at the Games to the government and organizing committee. They said holding events without spectators posed the least risk. They also recommended stricter restrictions than those currently in place for large-scale events if spectators are allowed at the Games’ venues. The experts said if COVID-19 infections look like they are rising, organizers should ban spectators at venues.

Preparations are still underway for the Tokyo Games. On Sunday, according to Japan Times, members of the media were given a rare tour of the athletes village, where athletes will sleep, eat and rest during the Olympics and Paralympics. Athletes will be allowed to carry alcohol into the village, but they will be encouraged to drink in their rooms and refrain from mingling outside in any of the parks or outdoor facilities on the premises. While the area and its many facilities carry the amenities typically found in an athletes village, a fever clinic separates it from past iterations. Athletes will be sent to the fever clinic if they develop a fever, cough or other symptoms that resemble those of COVID-19.