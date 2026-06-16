McLaren Appeals FIA Decision After Pierre Gasly Regains Monaco GP Podium

The revised results also affected Red Bull Racing. Rising star Isack Hadjar initially celebrated a podium finish before Gasly’s reinstatement pushed him down to fourth place.

McLaren has formally appealed the FIA’s decision to overturn a pit-lane speeding penalty issued to Alpine driver Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, reigniting debate over sporting fairness and rule consistency in Formula 1. The controversy erupted after the FIA determined that the pit-lane speed limit had been incorrectly measured during the race weekend, leading to the reversal of penalties for several drivers, including Gasly.

FIA Reinstates Gasly’s Podium Finish

Pierre Gasly had originally finished third in Monaco but was later penalized for exceeding the pit-lane speed limit, dropping him to seventh place in the final classification.

However, Alpine successfully exercised its right of review, presenting evidence that the pit lane had been measured incorrectly. FIA officials found that the official pit-lane distance was approximately 77 meters longer than the shortest drivable route available to drivers.

Since pit-lane speed is calculated based on the time taken to travel a measured distance, the discrepancy meant some drivers appeared to exceed the 60 km/h limit when they had actually remained within it.

As a result, Gasly’s penalty was removed, and the French driver was reinstated to third place.

McLaren Challenges the Decision

McLaren’s appeal centers on what it views as a matter of competitive integrity.

In a statement, the team argued that all competitors operated under the regulations as they were understood during the race weekend and adjusted their strategies accordingly.

McLaren said the retroactive removal of penalties creates an unfair situation for teams that complied with the original rulings.

The decision directly impacted McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who had originally finished fourth before serving a pit-lane speeding penalty that dropped him further down the order. With Pierre Gasly’s reinstatement, Oscar Piastri slipped from fourth to fifth in the revised standings.

The team has now escalated the matter to the FIA International Court of Appeal, Formula 1’s highest legal authority.

Several Drivers Affected by Pit-Lane Errors

Gasly was not the only driver penalized during the Monaco GP. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto also received speeding penalties.

Remarkably, most of the infractions were for just 0.1 km/h over the limit, while one of Gasly’s penalties was for 0.4 km/h above the threshold.

Ferrari minimized the impact on Hamilton by serving his penalty during a safety-car period, while Colapinto ultimately finished outside the points.

Red Bull Also Considering Action

The revised results also affected Red Bull Racing. Rising star Isack Hadjar initially celebrated a podium finish before Gasly’s reinstatement pushed him down to fourth place.

Reports indicate Red Bull has not yet transferred the third-place trophy to Gasly while evaluating whether to launch its own appeal.

The case has highlighted growing concerns over communication between FIA officials, teams, stewards and timekeepers. According to reports, some teams had raised concerns about the pit-lane measurements during the race weekend, but those warnings allegedly did not reach race officials.

With McLaren’s appeal now officially underway, the final outcome of the Monaco Grand Prix may still be far from settled.