Lando Norris Hit With 10-Place Belgian GP Grid Penalty as McLaren Targets Reliability Reset

McLaren driver Lando Norris will start the Belgian Grand Prix (Belgian GP) with a 10-place grid penalty after the team elected to install a fourth power electronics unit on his Formula 1 car, exceeding the season’s permitted allocation in a calculated bid to improve long-term reliability.

The decision comes after a string of power unit-related setbacks that have hampered Norris’ campaign and affected McLaren’s efforts to challenge Formula 1’s leading teams. Team officials believe the fast, overtaking-friendly nature of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps offers the most suitable venue to absorb the penalty before races where passing opportunities are expected to be more limited.

McLaren opts for long-term gain

Under Formula 1 regulations, drivers receive a grid penalty when they exceed the allocated number of power unit components during a season. Norris’ latest power electronics installation triggers a 10-place drop on the starting grid.

McLaren explained that the move follows multiple failures involving earlier power electronics units. Norris was unable to start the Chinese Grand Prix after suffering a terminal issue, while another unit introduced in Japan later developed problems that required repairs before ultimately failing again during practice in Monaco.

Although the third unit has operated reliably since Miami, McLaren said Mercedes High Performance Powertrains (HPP) has introduced improved hardware designed to address previous reliability concerns.

Rather than risk another failure later in the championship, the Woking-based team has chosen to fit the upgraded component now.

Spa selected for strategic reasons

The Belgian GP has traditionally been regarded as one of Formula 1’s best circuits for overtaking, thanks to its long straights, sweeping corners and multiple passing zones.

McLaren believes accepting the penalty in Belgium offers a better competitive compromise than waiting for the upcoming races in Hungary or Zandvoort, where overtaking is significantly more difficult.

The team intends to use the newly installed power electronics unit for the remainder of the season, aiming to avoid further sporting penalties while improving reliability.

Reliability issues have disrupted Norris’ season

Mechanical problems have repeatedly interrupted Norris’ 2026 campaign.

Beyond his non-start in China, the British driver experienced technical complications during practice sessions in Japan before another failure forced McLaren to retire that repaired component after Monaco.

The recurring issues mirror broader reliability concerns affecting Mercedes-powered teams this season. Several Mercedes customer outfits have encountered power unit failures, prompting engineers to introduce revised components in an effort to improve durability.

Despite those setbacks, Lando Norris has remained in the championship fight and currently occupies fifth place in the Drivers’ Championship with 97 points.

McLaren banking on upcoming upgrades

While reliability has been one challenge, McLaren has also struggled to match the pace of leading rivals during recent rounds.

The team is preparing a significant aerodynamic development package that is expected to debut across the Hungarian and Dutch Grand Prix weekends following Formula 1’s summer break.

A revised rear wing will also make its debut in Belgium, featuring a conventional drag reduction design intended to suit Spa’s high-speed layout.

McLaren hopes the combination of improved reliability and fresh aerodynamic upgrades will help narrow the performance gap to championship contenders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team 🧡 (@mclarenf1)

Focus shifts to recovery drive

Although the penalty complicates Lando Norris’ Belgian GP weekend, Spa’s layout offers realistic opportunities to recover positions during the race.

If the upgraded power electronics deliver the expected reliability improvements, McLaren’s calculated sacrifice could pay dividends during the closing stages of the championship, where every point will prove crucial.

The Belgian Grand Prix now presents Lando Norris with a familiar challenge: recovering from adversity and another opportunity to demonstrate McLaren’s race pace despite starting further down the grid.