Kimi Antonelli Gets His Monaco Towel Back After Kim Kardashian’s Viral F1 Moment

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli has finally recovered from one of the most lighthearted stories of the 2026 season after receiving a replacement winner’s towel from Kim Kardashian following their viral Monaco Grand Prix encounter.

The humorous saga captured the attention of Formula 1 fans worldwide after television footage appeared to show Kim Kardashian walking away with Antonelli’s winner’s towel moments after the Monaco Grand Prix podium celebrations.

Now, ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Mercedes revealed that the story had reached a happy ending.

The Viral Monaco Grand Prix Towel Incident

Following his victory in Monaco, Antonelli’s towel became an unexpected talking point on social media.

Footage from the post-race celebrations appeared to show Kim Kardashian, who was attending the event alongside Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, picking up the folded towel from the podium area.

The celebrity entrepreneur was later seen using the towel before leaving the scene, sparking widespread online discussion among Formula 1 fans.

Soon afterward, Mercedes leaned into the joke by posting several videos of Antonelli playfully asking team members about the missing item.

The running gag quickly became one of the most shared off-track moments of the season.

Mercedes Reveals the Surprise

Ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend, Mercedes shared a new video on Instagram showing Antonelli once again asking about his missing towel in the team garage.

This time, however, there was a surprise waiting for him.

Team personnel handed the Italian teenager a fresh towel embroidered with the message: “To Kimi from Kim.”

Antonelli smiled as he wrapped the towel around his neck and responded with a simple message: “Thank you, Kim.”

The moment instantly delighted fans online and brought a light-hearted conclusion to one of Formula 1’s most unexpected viral stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@mercedesamgf1)

Antonelli Focused on Championship Challenge

While the towel saga generated headlines off the track, Kimi Antonelli remains focused on a far more significant objective, extending his remarkable run of form in the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver enters the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as the championship leader and is aiming for his sixth consecutive victory.

Antonelli’s breakthrough campaign has been one of the biggest stories in motorsport this year, with the young Italian consistently outperforming expectations and emerging as a genuine title contender.

His performances have helped establish Mercedes as a major force in the championship battle, while his calm personality and sense of humor have made him a fan favorite.

A Feel-Good Moment for Formula 1 Fans

Formula 1 is often dominated by discussions surrounding strategy, championship points, and technical controversies. However, the Antonelli-Kardashian towel story provided fans with a rare moment of fun and levity.

The playful exchange demonstrated how social media can turn a small post-race incident into a global talking point, while also showcasing the lighter side of life in the Formula 1 paddock.

With his towel now safely returned, at least in replacement form, Antonelli can focus fully on chasing another victory as the championship battle continues in Spain.