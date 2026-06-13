Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Kimi Antonelli Gets His Monaco Towel Back After Kim Kardashian’s Viral F1 Moment

Kimi Antonelli Gets His Monaco Towel Back After Kim Kardashian’s Viral F1 Moment Mercedes F1 GP

E! News

Kimi Antonelli Gets His Monaco Towel Back After Kim Kardashian’s Viral F1 Moment

Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli has finally recovered from one of the most lighthearted stories of the 2026 season after receiving a replacement winner’s towel from Kim Kardashian following their viral Monaco Grand Prix encounter.

The humorous saga captured the attention of Formula 1 fans worldwide after television footage appeared to show Kim Kardashian walking away with Antonelli’s winner’s towel moments after the Monaco Grand Prix podium celebrations.

Now, ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Mercedes revealed that the story had reached a happy ending.

The Viral Monaco Grand Prix Towel Incident

Following his victory in Monaco, Antonelli’s towel became an unexpected talking point on social media.

Footage from the post-race celebrations appeared to show Kim Kardashian, who was attending the event alongside Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, picking up the folded towel from the podium area.

The celebrity entrepreneur was later seen using the towel before leaving the scene, sparking widespread online discussion among Formula 1 fans.

Soon afterward, Mercedes leaned into the joke by posting several videos of Antonelli playfully asking team members about the missing item.

The running gag quickly became one of the most shared off-track moments of the season.

Mercedes Reveals the Surprise

Ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend, Mercedes shared a new video on Instagram showing Antonelli once again asking about his missing towel in the team garage.

This time, however, there was a surprise waiting for him.

Team personnel handed the Italian teenager a fresh towel embroidered with the message: “To Kimi from Kim.”

Antonelli smiled as he wrapped the towel around his neck and responded with a simple message: “Thank you, Kim.”

The moment instantly delighted fans online and brought a light-hearted conclusion to one of Formula 1’s most unexpected viral stories.

Antonelli Focused on Championship Challenge

While the towel saga generated headlines off the track, Kimi Antonelli remains focused on a far more significant objective, extending his remarkable run of form in the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver enters the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as the championship leader and is aiming for his sixth consecutive victory.

Antonelli’s breakthrough campaign has been one of the biggest stories in motorsport this year, with the young Italian consistently outperforming expectations and emerging as a genuine title contender.

His performances have helped establish Mercedes as a major force in the championship battle, while his calm personality and sense of humor have made him a fan favorite.

A Feel-Good Moment for Formula 1 Fans

Formula 1 is often dominated by discussions surrounding strategy, championship points, and technical controversies. However, the Antonelli-Kardashian towel story provided fans with a rare moment of fun and levity.

The playful exchange demonstrated how social media can turn a small post-race incident into a global talking point, while also showcasing the lighter side of life in the Formula 1 paddock.

With his towel now safely returned, at least in replacement form, Antonelli can focus fully on chasing another victory as the championship battle continues in Spain.

  • Kimi Antonelli Gets His Monaco Towel Back After Kim Kardashian’s Viral F1 Moment Mercedes F1 GP
  • Kimi Antonelli Gets His Monaco Towel Back After Kim Kardashian’s Viral F1 Moment Mercedes F1 GP

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush
By June 12, 2026
Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Greg Scarpa

Movies & Documentaries

Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer
By June 12, 2026
Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer David Ayer Survival Thriller Paramount Pictures J K Simmons

Movies & Documentaries

Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer
By June 12, 2026
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
By June 11, 2026
Green Day-Inspired Comedy ‘Nimrods’ Hits Theaters This Summer After Trailer Debut Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace

Movies & Documentaries

Green Day-Inspired Comedy ‘Nimrods’ Hits Theaters This Summer After Trailer Debut
By June 11, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing Claude AI

AI Ethics

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing
By June 13, 2026
Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users

Meta

Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users
By June 12, 2026
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
By June 12, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Advertising

Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign
FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Unites Shakira, LISA, Rema and Global Music Superstars Anitta

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Unites Shakira, LISA, Rema and Global Music Superstars
Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof 21 Savage

Album Drop

Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof
Berkshire Hathaway Invests Another $10 Billion in Alphabet, Strengthening AI Strategy Google AI Warren Buffet

Artificial Intelligence

Berkshire Hathaway Invests Another $10 Billion in Alphabet, Strengthening AI Strategy
Drake Nears Historic 100 Million Spotify Monthly Listeners Milestone Amid ICEMAN Success Billboard

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Nears Historic 100 Million Spotify Monthly Listeners Milestone Amid ICEMAN Success
‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Social network Sequel Jeremy Allen White

Movies & Documentaries

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled: Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Sequel
Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends

HBO

Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends
Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

News

Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship
US House Passes War Powers Resolution Challenging Trump’s Authority in Iran Conflict

News

US House Passes War Powers Resolution Challenging Trump’s Authority in Iran Conflict
Supergirl Tickets Are Finally Here And Jason Momoa’s Lobo Is Already Stealing the Spotlight Craig Gillespie James Gunn

DC Studios

Supergirl Tickets Are Finally Here — And Jason Momoa’s Lobo Is Already Stealing the Spotlight
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+ Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

Movies & Documentaries

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+
agnt8x Launches AI Agent Recruitment Platform, Aiming to Become the ‘Workday for AI Workers’

Artificial Intelligence

agnt8x Launches AI Agent Recruitment Platform, Aiming to Become the ‘Workday for AI Workers’
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reunite for Rare Family Dinner at Malibu Hotspot

E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reunite for Rare Family Dinner at Malibu Hotspot
‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph Jaffar Jackson Lionsgate 9th June

Biopic

‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph
Madonna Turns Times Square Into a Pride Party, Debuts New ‘Confessions II’ Music Concert New York Stuart Price

Album Announcement

Madonna Turns Times Square Into a Pride Party, Debuts New ‘Confessions II’ Music
Lewis Hamilton and Zlatan Ibrahimović Take on Madrid’s New F1 Circuit in Virtual Showdown EA SPORTS F1 25’s 2026 Season Pack MADRING

EA Sports

Lewis Hamilton and Zlatan Ibrahimović Take on Madrid’s New F1 Circuit in Virtual Showdown
Germany Suffers Shock Defeat in UN Security Council Vote, Blames Geopolitical Tensions German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

News

Germany Suffers Shock Defeat in UN Security Council Vote, Blames Geopolitical Tensions
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
Iranian Drone Strike on Kuwait Airport Kills Indian National, Injures Dozens Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions US Qesham ISland

News

Iranian Drone Strike on Kuwait Airport Kills Indian National, Injures Dozens Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions
Donald Trump Names Todd Blanche as Pick for Permanent Attorney General Role Personal Attorney Lawyer

News

Trump Names Todd Blanche as Pick for Permanent Attorney General Role
Sydney Sweeney Pushed Back Against Removing Nude Scenes From ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Sam Levinson Nudity

HBO

Sydney Sweeney Pushed Back Against Removing Nude Scenes From ‘Euphoria’ Season 3
Cassie Ventura Says She Has Left the U.S. After Testifying in Diddy Trial Howard Clayton Sean Diddy Combs

E! News

Cassie Ventura Says She Has Left the U.S. After Testifying in Diddy Trial
To Top
Loading...