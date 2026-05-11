Motorcycle Left Hanging From Traffic Light After Shocking Crash in Canada

A shocking motorcycle crash in Canada left onlookers stunned after a bike was seen hanging from a traffic light pole following a violent collision with a car. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Delta, British Columbia, a municipality located in the Metro Vancouver region. According to the Delta Police Department, the crash took place around 3 p.m. local time.

Video footage captured at the scene quickly spread online, showing the motorcycle suspended high above the roadway by its front wheel after apparently launching into the air during the collision.

Authorities say speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the dramatic accident.

Motorcycle Crashes Into Traffic Signal Pole

Police confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a silver sedan at a busy intersection. The impact was so intense that the motorcycle became lodged on a traffic signal pole, creating a surreal scene that drew crowds of witnesses and emergency responders.

Photos and videos from the crash site showed the damaged motorcycle hanging several feet above the ground while crews worked to secure the area.

The motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials said the driver of the sedan was not injured in the collision.

Investigators have not yet released the identities of those involved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

Speed Believed to Be a Major Factor

The Delta Police Department stated that excessive speed is currently believed to have played a role in the crash. Authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances leading up to the collision.

Traffic investigators remained at the scene for hours, gathering evidence and documenting the unusual aftermath of the crash.

Road safety experts note that motorcycle accidents involving high speeds can lead to catastrophic outcomes because riders have significantly less protection than occupants of passenger vehicles.

The incident also reignited conversations online about motorcycle safety and the dangers of speeding in urban areas.

Viral Videos Spread Across Social Media

Clips from the crash scene quickly gained traction across social media platforms after local journalists and witnesses shared footage online.

One widely circulated video showed the motorcycle dangling precariously from the traffic light pole while police vehicles blocked off the intersection below.

The unusual nature of the crash drew comparisons to action movie stunts, though authorities emphasized the seriousness of the incident and urged drivers to practice caution on the roads.

Witnesses described the aftermath as “unbelievable” and “something out of a movie.”

Ongoing Investigation

Police have not announced whether charges or citations will be issued as the investigation continues.

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area to contact investigators.

The crash serves as another reminder of the risks associated with excessive speed and reckless driving, especially for motorcyclists navigating busy city streets.