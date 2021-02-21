ChekMarc launches free global social platform in India

ChekMarc has launched a free, global social platform in India, that allows members to build life-changing connections and create a supportive and positive network. The platform securely and privately permits members to seek and offer advice, gain new experiences and share the knowledge that may help other members achieve a positive benefit.









Its available to anyone over the age of 18 and is accessible in over 35 languages, ranging from English, Italian, French, to German, Japanese, Korean, Russian and Urdu etc. It will be accessible to Indian members via both the website and application version, and will be offering Hindi and Bengali languages as well. As an app, it will be available on both the iOS and Android operating systems.

Marc Kaplan, CEO of ChekMarc and former partner at Deloitte, and Viranda Johnson, COO and former Executive Director at Russell Reynolds Associates and PwC, ChekMarc has raised $3 mn in seed funding. This funding has and will continue to be put directly back into the community. The capital will continue to be invested in the infrastructure and technology to bring innovations and state of the art services for community members, and to fuel global growth of the platform.

Designed as a humane technology platform, ChekMarc lets people all over the world connect one-on-one in a safer and secure manner that reduces bias, judgment, bullying and negativity. Whether its how to get started in a career field or start a business, how to improve your leadership skills or find the right plan to achieve a fitness goal, or how to open a restaurant or even write your first book – ChekMarc provides a platform to connect with someone that can help.

Marc Kaplan, CEO of ChekMarc, said at a moment when so many people are wondering whether social media is still a worthwhile use of their time and effort, ChekMarc is ready to help drive positive change in the world. “We have built ChekMarc to be global. Entering the Indian market is just one additional step in that direction. Our team possesses unique experience and background in the nation with Vrinda, our COO having grown up in India, and our first developers well as our current technology partners and lead developer being from there. We believe that the community will welcome a platform like ChekMarc that brings people together in a more safe and secure way that drives positive impact. This is the first of the many international markets that we are foraying into and we are optimistic about the Indian market being an early adopter.”

On the platform, users can choose whether they want to act as “Explorers” or “Catalysts”. Explorers want to achieve a goal in life, gain knowledge or engage with an expert or mentor. Catalysts want to share their knowledge and experiences to make a positive impact on others’ lives. The advantage of ChekMarc is that its members can be both – an Explorer and a Catalyst.