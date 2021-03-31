HealthPlix raises $13.5 million to digitally supercharge doctor-patient interactions

HealthPlix has raised $13.5 million as part of ongoing Series B funding led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors – JSW Ventures, Kalaari and Chiratae. It plans to grow 5x by expanding the doctor base in existing geographies, adding new towns and medicine specialities and bolstering its team and product.









HealthPlix is the backbone for doctor-patient interactions, akin to Salesforce for CRM, Workday for human capital management or Marketo for marketing. It makes it easier for doctors to speed-up their practices, maintain patient records, offer remote consults and improve patient outcomes.

Sandeep Gudibanda, serial entrepreneur and Co-founder & CEO of HealthPlix, said that doctors are at the core of healthcare delivery, and at the core of a doctor’s day is his interaction with the patient. “These few minutes matter most. It is in this precious interaction that health decisions get made, diagnostic tests get prescribed, pharmaceutical brands get chosen, surgical procedures get planned, and hospital referrals get made. This interaction is the moment of truth, where $88 billion of annual healthcare spend is decided. And in this moment of truth, the only solution that doctors turn to for assistance is HealthPlix.”

Raghuraj Sunder Raju, Co-founder of HealthPlix, said the company is doubling down its efforts to help doctors provide in-person or remote consultation to their patients using the same digital platform seamlessly. He said doctors using the platform save time and get a unified view of their patient’s disease journey which aids their treatment decisions.

Vaibhav Agarwal, Partner at Lightspeed and a former physician, pointed out that doctor-first B2B approach has set HealthPlix apart. “Doctors are the most influential decision makers in healthcare. We believe whichever platform wins their trust will have the sole right to orchestrate the entire $88 billion of healthcare spend. The impact is very clear, improved health outcomes for patients, better practices for doctors, 10x better insights for pharma and med device companies, and superior underwriting capability for insurers.”

Also Read: World Bank predicts India’s GDP to jump to 12.5%

HealthPlix serves more than 12 million unique patients, including 10% of all diabetic and cardiac patients in India, supporting 60,000+ consultations daily across daily 15+ specialities. It has become the #1 go-to-platform for doctors, and is especially loved by top doctors. Over $1.1 billion of prescription and diagnostic spend originates on HealthPlix annually. Growing at 10% MoM, HealthPlix has become the core platform which allows doctors to interact with patients, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical/equipment manufacturers and insurers seamlessly.