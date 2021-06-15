With an aim to disrupt India’s vibrant and ever-growing logistics market, Wherehouse.io has raised an undisclosed amount in seed capital led by Better Capital to build advanced solutions and capabilities for the country’s e-commerce industry that is expected to touch $200 billion by 2027.









Started by three young dynamic professionals, Vaibhav Chawla, Jeevan Prakash and Lavelesh Sharma, in October 2020, Wherehouse.io helps D2C brands to predict and place inventory across a wide network of flexible warehouses and offer excellent last-mile connectivity to deliver their products to their customers in the shortest possible time. In a short span of time, Wherehouse.io has scaled a network of 2500+ warehouses across 12+ cities that helps brands accelerate the customer experience with a simple and yet powerful fulfilment technology platform.

Besides Better Capital, the other key investors were Java Capital, Titan Capital (Snapdeal Founders), First Cheque, and Upsparks. The first round of funding validates the rapid progress and the significant market opportunity for Wherehouse.io and shall enable it to meet the market demand that would help new age e-tailers drive revenue.

Wherehouse.io co-founder Vaibhav said: “We are extremely delighted to share that our investors have shown immense faith in us. Wherehouse.io is built on the core values of control, visibility and delight, enabling brands to design an end-to-end brand experience while owning the data and customer relationship. With Covid induced lockdowns in the last few months, each and every brand is looking for a way to build reach and scale. This has resulted in a healthy seller acquisition for us the last four-five months.

“Customer experience is a core ingredient for success in the D2C category and that’s exactly what Wherehouse.io enables for new and growing brands with its on-demand warehousing and fulfilment platform. We are excited to be founding stage partners with the Wherehouse team as they unlock Amazon-like customer experience for D2C brands in India”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, an early backer of breakout infrastructure companies like Yap, Teachmint, Riskcovry & others.

Vinod Shankar says, “We at Java Capital are excited to back Wherehouse.io founders. They are building a disruptive solution for D2C brands, with variable capacity micro warehousing. They convert existing local / hyperlocal unused storage capacity into revenue generating micro warehouses (secured e-commerce ready warehouses) at affordable price points and ensure same day/next day delivery for D2C brands similar to Amazon’s next day delivery capabilities. Imagine, AirBnB for warehouses! with faster deliveries! Also, D2C (Direct to Consumer) businesses are at the cusp of growth in India and covid has only created tailwinds for the growing D2C market.”

“We believed in the innovative approach of Wherehouse in helping D2C brands align their customers in an efficient way. The team has built an amazing business and we look forward to helping them in their journey,” said Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital.

Driven by proprietary technology, the warehouses allow superior quality control and operational procedures that makes the experience more personal and delightful for the brands and their end customers. The growth infrastructure scales with the growth of brands and allows them to optimize the efficiency of their supply chain while delivering superior customer experience with presence near the customer clusters.

Wherehouse.io is a technology driven platform of micro-warehouses across India’s 12+ cities. The platform allows brands to identify customer clusters and intelligently place inventory closer to them. With ML algorithms, the cloud engine weaves the network of hyperlocal and 3PL partners to offer same day, next day delivery cost-efficiently. Building on the core values of control, visibility and delight, the democratic platform has scaled a network of 2500+ warehouses across 12+ cities, utilising the vacant commercial capacity of India. The network empowers the local entrepreneurs to supplement their income while enabling brands to reach closer to the customer and deliver faster. Wherehouse.io with its network of warehouses in different micro-markets of the country aims to reduce cost up to 60% and make same day delivery a uniform offering irrespective of brand size.