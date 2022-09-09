XR Central announced that it had raised $250K in a seed round led by a group of prominent angel investors – Tarun Tahiliani (one of India’s foremost fashion designers), Amitabh Vira (Founder & CEO of Netprophets Cyberworks) and Nitin Sethi (SVP & Chief Digital Officer – Consumer Business at Adani Group).

XR Central said that it plans to use the funds to further its vision of its Do-it-Yourself metaverse building platform, MetaQube. The raised capital will be utilized to strengthen the development and design teams as well as expand into new territories. The raised funds will help XR Central to accelerate the product development as well as expand its global footprint.









We are noticing tectonic shifts in the digital technology ecosystem. Digital technology is an integral part of fashion & design and platforms like MetaQube are at the cusp of defining the future of these technologies. Anshul & Shrey are a team to watch out for in the space, as they are combining their gaming, technology and design backgrounds to build an impactful platform of the future,” said Tarun Tahiliani, renowned fashion designer.

Founded in 2020 by Anshul Agarwal and Shrey Mishra, XR Central is an interactive technology studio helping enterprises create metaverse experiences that leave an impact. XR Central’s MetaQube is a sleek and intuitive DIY Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for creators and enterprises who want to engage with their target audience in an immersive ecosystem.

“We are here to make a positive impact that is noticed globally. We are really proud of the team we have at XR Central and all of us believe in the vision of MetaQube. The funds come at a crucial stage for us as we look at expanding into new regions and adding more dynamic and talented folks to the team,” said Anshul Agarwal, Founder & Director XR Central. “We believe that in order to grow, we need to have strategic associations with the right people at the right time. Nitin and Tarun are both well-known personalities globally in their respective industries,” he added.

MetaQube comes with a well-defined collaboration suite, a hyper-realistic avatar engine, realistic 3D worlds, immersive interactions, gamification and social engagement modules. All the experiences built on MetaQube are accessible across devices and are optimized to run on a bandwidth of 4G. MetaQube also has a low-code side for the online community to expand upon their metaverse experiences as they like.

“MetaQube will democratize the way immersive technology and the ecosystem has been looked at. Our DNA is gaming and the metaverse is an evolution of the gaming industry,” said Shrey Mishra, Founder & Director XR Central. “We at XR Central are building the new revolution in the technology space. The internet changed our lives in the last couple of decades, and now MetaQube will have the same impact,” he added.

Nitin Sethi, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Consumer Business at Adani Group said: “I am always looking for the next big thing which will make a splash in the digital space. The metaverse is here to stay, and I’m proud to be a part of defining what it will look like. I have a great respect for digital creators and I firmly believe that the DIY, no-code nature of MetaQube will revolutionize the space. The next decade will be dominated by Web3 and Content Creator platforms. We will see close to 10 new unicorns from this space.”