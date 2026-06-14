New York Knicks End 53-Year Wait for NBA Glory with Historic Championship Win

For New York, the long wait is finally over. The Knicks had not lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy since defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in 1973.

The New York Knicks have finally returned to the summit of basketball, ending a 53-year championship drought with a dramatic 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Led by a sensational performance from Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, the Knicks clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 to capture their first NBA title since 1973 and the third championship in franchise history.

The victory marks one of the greatest turnarounds in modern NBA history and cements this Knicks team among the most memorable champions the league has seen.

Jalen Brunson Delivers a Finals Masterclass

Jalen Brunson produced a legendary performance when it mattered most, scoring 45 points, an NBA Finals franchise record for the Knicks. The star guard erupted for 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial 10 unanswered points that erased a late Spurs lead.

His 45-point display surpassed the previous Knicks Finals record of 38 points set by Willis Reed in 1970. Brunson also became only the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 45 points in a championship-clinching game.

“I have no words. It’s everything I dreamed of,” Brunson said after the victory. “Whenever someone counted us out, we found a way.”

His leadership defined a postseason run built on resilience and comeback victories.

Knicks Complete Another Incredible Comeback

The Knicks once again showcased their remarkable fighting spirit. After trailing by 16 points in the second quarter and 10 early in the fourth, New York engineered yet another stunning comeback.

The championship run was characterized by resilience. In Game 4, the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, to seize control of the series.

In Game 5, clutch baskets from Brunson, combined with late free throws from Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, secured the historic win.

Bridges contributed 14 points, while Hart added 13 points and 11 rebounds in a complete team effort.

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Spurs Fall Short Despite Strong Performances

The young San Antonio Spurs showed flashes of brilliance throughout the series but ultimately fell short in their pursuit of another title.

Rookie sensation Dylan Harper scored 25 points off the bench in Game 5, while Victor Wembanyama recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks.

Despite his impressive performances throughout the Finals, Wembanyama acknowledged the lessons learned from the defeat.

“This is the biggest learning moment of my life,” he said. “I’m using it to fuel me.”

The Spurs became the first team in NBA Finals history to lead all five games by at least 10 points in the first quarter yet lose the series.

A New Era for the Knicks

For New York, the long wait is finally over. The Knicks had not lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy since defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in 1973.

Team owner James Dolan addressed fans after the victory, saying, “New York, I’m sorry it took so long. But here we are.”

With Brunson leading the way and a core built on chemistry and resilience, the Knicks may be poised for sustained success. For now, though, New York can celebrate a championship decades in the making.