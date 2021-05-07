Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

9 dead in Chhattisgarh after consuming homeopathy medicine as substitute for alcohol

Nine people have died, over the last two days, after allegedly consuming an alcohol-based homeopathy medicine as a substitute for alcohol in Chhattisgarh.

News

9 dead in Chhattisgarh after consuming homeopathy medicine as substitute for alcohol

Published on

Nine people have died, over the last two days, after allegedly consuming an alcohol-based homeopathy medicine as a substitute for alcohol in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district. Senior police official Prashant Agrawal confirmed that the deaths were reported from Kormi village under Sirgitti police station area.




“Prima facie, it seems like the deceased consumed Drosera-30, a homeopathy syrup with about 90% alcohol content, in excess as a substitute for liquor,” he told reporters. “However, the exact cause of deaths will be known once the post mortem report is available.” Agrawal said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Senior police official Umesh Kashyap highlight that of the nine victims, four died at home late on Tuesday night, one on Wednesday morning, while three others died at hospitals on Wednesday night. He said another person died at the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur on Thursday morning.

“Suspecting that they had died of COVID-19, their families performed last rites the next morning without informing the authorities,” Kashyap said. “Later another person who had consumed the same medicine died in the village. On being alerted about the deaths, a police team rushed to the village on Wednesday evening, and shifted others who had consumed the syrup and were in critical condition to hospitals in Bilaspur.”

Also Read: Jaishankar defends India’s election rallies and mass gatherings amid second wave of COVID-19

Three died during treatment on Wednesday night and another succumbed on Thursday morning. Six are undergoing treatment at CIMS and another private hospital. The police believe they had procured the medicine from a homeopathy practitioner in the area. A health camp has also been set up in the village for medical check-up of the villagers.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 dead in Chhattisgarh after consuming homeopathy medicine as substitute for alcohol
By May 7, 2021

Chartered plane makes belly-landing at Mumbai airport; all five passengers safe
By May 7, 2021

Covid Impact: PHDCCI calls for stimulus package to support economy
By May 6, 2021

Auto

Global shortage of semiconductors can bring auto industry to a grinding halt

Auto

Maruti Suzuki to improve market share with multiple new product launches in 2022

Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliance)

MAIT commences 2021 Summit with launch of Made in India products
To Top
Loading...