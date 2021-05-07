Karnataka announces complete lockdown from May 10: check what’s allowed, what’s not

With the second wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc in Karnataka, the state government on Friday announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24. As per the government order, Essential services will be allowed to remain functional from 6 am to 10 am every day. All commercial activities are prohibited.









“Not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am in the lockdown, I have suggested police officers to take stringent action. We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases,” chief minister BS Yediyurappa said while announcing the lockdown.

Take a look at the Covid-19 curbs in Karnataka:

Essential goods will also be available between 6-10 am.

Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6 to 10 am.

All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed.

Construction activities with in-situ labourers allowed.

Marriages schedule (max 50 attendees).

Cremations/funerals (max 5 attendees).

No public, private buses.

No Intra, interstate travel (allowed only for emergencies)

Vehicles to and from railway stations, airports permittee (tickets to act as pass)

Home-delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes.

Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home-delivery is also allowed.

Hotels, restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate kitchens for takeaway/ home-delivery of food items only.

Flights and trains already scheduled will operate during the lockdown, the Karnataka government said in the order. Metro rail won’t run; cabs not hired for emergency aren’t allowed on the roads. Schools and colleges will remain shut, though online learning can continue.

Karnataka figures in a list of states that the centre has identified as places where Covid cases have been rising in recent days. Karnataka’s active caseload breached five lakh with 48,781 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday. This is a relatively big number in the deadly second wave of the pandemic in a state that did not see a spike in cases last year. Some 592 deaths were reported in the highest single-day fatalities in Karnataka.