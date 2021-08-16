Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane

With Afghanistan’s last major city Kabul falling to Taliban, the national capital has descended into chaos. Heart-wrenching visuals have emerged from Kabul airport as residents and foreign nationals could be seen making desperate attempts to flee Afghanistan. At least three people who had reportedly held on to the underbelly of a US-bound plane can seen falling to their deaths in a video which is making rounds on social media.









The video shows, people believed to be clinging on to the landing gear of C-17 transport plane, falling due to the huge G-force exerted during take-off.

Sharing the video, Tariq Majidi of TOLO News said : “Three Kabul residents who were trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tire or wing of an American plane, fell on the rooftop of local people. They lost their lives due to the terrible conditions in Kabul.”

Three Kabul residents who were trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tire or wing of an American plane, fell on the rooftop of local people. They lost their lives due to the terrible conditions in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/Cj7xXE4vbx — Tariq Majidi (@TariqMajidi) August 16, 2021

At least five people were killed amid reports of heavy gunfire at Kabul airport as thousands of Afghan citizens crowded the tarmac and tried to forcibly enter the last few flights leaving Afghanistan.

Quoting a witness, Reuters said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede. Earlier, reports said US troops fired in the air as a massive crowd mobbed the airport’s tarmac. Several people could be seen climbing onto the plane and sitting near the engine as the military aircraft taxied the runway.

#Breaking: At least three people have been killed by gunfire at Kabul airport. Heavy gunfight going on. pic.twitter.com/yxfVnwbMFn — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

Air India has also suspended operations over Afghan airspace. All Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flights have also been cancelled. The United States deployed as many as 6,000 personnel at the Kabul airport to evacuate its diplomats and citizens and those of its allies from Afghanistan.

Insane. Don’t have any other words. The Kabul Airport. pic.twitter.com/ylraJsDyme — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 16, 2021

The Taliban’s advance into Kabul came after President Ghani fled. Details of his whereabouts are not confirmed but Al Jazeera, citing a member of his staff, said he had flown to Tashkent in neighbouring Uzbekistan.

In a Facebook post addressed to Afghan citizens, Mr Ghani said he made the difficult decision to leave to avoid bloodshed in the capital city.

“The Taliban won victory in the judgment of sword and gun and they have responsibility to protect the honour, prosperity and self-respect of our compatriots,” he said.