OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Promises to Redefine Mobile Imaging

Global tech giant OPPO has officially announced the worldwide launch of its Find X9 Series, marking a major milestone in mobile imaging innovation. Following a highly successful debut in China, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be unveiled globally at a grand event in Barcelona on October 28, 2025, promising to “redefine the flagship experience.”

“With the Find X Series, OPPO continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile imaging,” said Pete Lau, OPPO’s SVP and Chief Product Officer. “Together with Hasselblad, we’re taking a monumental leap forward in imaging quality.”

Design Meets Precision

The OPPO Find X9 Series pairs elegance with ergonomics, introducing a refined matte glass and aluminum design available in sophisticated finishes. The Find X9 comes in Titanium Grey, Space Black, and Velvet Red, while the Pro edition offers Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

Both devices feature stunning flat displays framed by ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels. The Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch display, while the Pro expands to 6.78 inches, creating an immersive experience that balances compact form with premium aesthetics.

200MP Hasselblad Imaging Breakthrough

The Find X9 Pro headlines the launch with its revolutionary 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera, co-developed with the legendary Swedish camera maker. Powered by OPPO’s proprietary LUMO Image Engine, the system sets new standards for clarity and detail in mobile photography.

Both models are equipped with the Hasselblad Master Camera System, ensuring professional-grade color calibration and dynamic range. From vibrant portraits to long-range zoom shots, the Find X9 Series aims to bring DSLR-level precision to the palm of your hand.

For creators, the phones also support 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording and LOG recording with ACES support, enabling seamless integration into professional post-production workflows. Features like Stage Mode and AI Sound Focus make it ideal for concerts and live events — even from the back row.

Next-Gen Power and Battery Life

Under the hood, the Find X9 Series debuts the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, one of the world’s first 3nm platforms, delivering ultra-efficient performance. The lineup also introduces OPPO’s third-generation silicon-carbon battery:

OPPO Find X9: 7025mAh

OPPO Find X9 Pro: 7500mAh

Both devices promise up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

ColorOS 16 and Global Creativity Campaign

Running on ColorOS 16, the Find X9 Series offers fluid animation, intelligent connectivity, and features like AI Portrait Glow. The system seamlessly connects across devices, including PCs and Macs, enhancing productivity and creativity.

Continuing its partnership with the Discovery Channel, OPPO also unveiled the second phase of its global storytelling campaign, “Culture in a Shot.” The initiative celebrates cultural diversity across 15 countries, empowering creators to capture every moment — near or far — in stunning detail with the Find X9 Series.