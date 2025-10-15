Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

News

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

The implementation of the DPDPA, alongside global frameworks like GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and Singapore’s PDPA, has created a multi-layered web of obligations for organisations. Industries such as banking, healthcare, insurance, and consumer goods are especially burdened by the intersection of data privacy and sector-specific regulations.
Tech Plunge
Published on

In a major move to help Indian enterprises navigate today’s fast-evolving privacy landscape, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has announced a strategic alliance with OneTrust, the global leader in privacy, security, and governance technology. The collaboration aims to simplify privacy compliance and embed responsible data practices across businesses adapting to India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023.

Simplifying a Complex Compliance Landscape

The implementation of the DPDPA, alongside global frameworks like GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and Singapore’s PDPA, has created a multi-layered web of obligations for organisations. Industries such as banking, healthcare, insurance, and consumer goods are especially burdened by the intersection of data privacy and sector-specific regulations.

Traditionally, companies have relied on manual methods and fragmented tools to meet compliance requirements—approaches that are both time-consuming and error-prone. Deloitte and OneTrust’s alliance promises to change that by automating privacy processes, enabling real-time governance, and ensuring businesses stay compliant amid shifting global standards.

A Future-Ready Framework for Privacy Operations

The partnership brings together Deloitte’s deep advisory and implementation expertise with OneTrust’s AI-ready, unified governance platform. Together, they provide an integrated privacy management framework that helps organisations handle consent management, data governance, and regulatory reporting seamlessly. “As businesses increasingly prioritise privacy as a competitive differentiator, our collaboration with OneTrust marks a significant milestone in enabling scalable, intelligent, and future-ready privacy operations for our clients,” said Tarun Kaura, Partner, Deloitte India. “Our shared vision is to embed trust, transparency, and responsible data use into the heart of digital transformation.”

The alliance aims to turn privacy compliance from a reactive, resource-heavy task into a proactive, scalable business capability that drives trust and innovation.

Trump Expands Palantir’s Federal Reach to Aggregate Personal Data on Americans

Driving Governance, Trust, and Innovation

The partnership also addresses the growing need for structured data management as businesses adopt new technologies and multi-vendor ecosystems. By integrating automated privacy tools into enterprise operations, Deloitte and OneTrust hope to create a governance-driven foundation for innovation. “As businesses prepare to keep pace with evolving data protection regulations, the need for clear governance structures and consistent privacy controls has never been more urgent,” said Mayuran Palanisamy, Partner, Deloitte India. “This alliance allows organisations to streamline policies, improve data oversight, and respond faster to regulatory changes.”

Ana Vertedor, Head of Partner Sales, International at OneTrust, added that the collaboration allows Indian organisations to accelerate innovation while maintaining compliance: “Our platform’s automated privacy and data governance capabilities help businesses meet DPDPA obligations with confidence and agility.”

Arvind Chandrashekar, Regional GTM Leader at OneTrust, concluded, “Governance should be a catalyst for growth and responsible innovation. Our alliance with Deloitte India helps organisations automate and scale privacy, embedding DPDPA compliance into their business to drive trust and long-term value.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OneTrust (@officialonetrust)

Building a Culture of Responsible Data Use

At its core, the Deloitte-OneTrust alliance reflects a growing shift in the corporate mindset — from viewing privacy as a legal necessity to treating it as a strategic advantage. By combining global best practices with local execution, the partnership enables Indian enterprises to operationalize privacy, strengthen trust with customers, and ensure compliance in a digital-first economy.

  • Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses
  • Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Matters.AI Raises $6mn for a Self-Learning 'AI Security Engineer'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
By October 15, 2025
Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges

Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges
By October 15, 2025
50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse

50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire: Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse
By October 15, 2025
Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene

Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene
By October 15, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
By October 15, 2025
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller
By October 14, 2025
Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges

Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges
By October 15, 2025
Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses
By October 15, 2025
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators A New Era of AI Hardware Begins

OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
By October 14, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”

Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”
By October 15, 2025
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators A New Era of AI Hardware Begins

OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
By October 14, 2025
Microsoft Ends Free Support for Windows 10 What It Means for Millions of Users Worldwide

Microsoft Ends Free Support for Windows 10: What It Means for Millions of Users Worldwide
By October 14, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Press Freedom

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate
Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

News

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit
To Top
Loading...