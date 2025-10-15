Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

The implementation of the DPDPA, alongside global frameworks like GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and Singapore’s PDPA, has created a multi-layered web of obligations for organisations. Industries such as banking, healthcare, insurance, and consumer goods are especially burdened by the intersection of data privacy and sector-specific regulations.

In a major move to help Indian enterprises navigate today’s fast-evolving privacy landscape, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has announced a strategic alliance with OneTrust, the global leader in privacy, security, and governance technology. The collaboration aims to simplify privacy compliance and embed responsible data practices across businesses adapting to India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023.

Simplifying a Complex Compliance Landscape

The implementation of the DPDPA, alongside global frameworks like GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and Singapore’s PDPA, has created a multi-layered web of obligations for organisations. Industries such as banking, healthcare, insurance, and consumer goods are especially burdened by the intersection of data privacy and sector-specific regulations.

Traditionally, companies have relied on manual methods and fragmented tools to meet compliance requirements—approaches that are both time-consuming and error-prone. Deloitte and OneTrust’s alliance promises to change that by automating privacy processes, enabling real-time governance, and ensuring businesses stay compliant amid shifting global standards.

A Future-Ready Framework for Privacy Operations

The partnership brings together Deloitte’s deep advisory and implementation expertise with OneTrust’s AI-ready, unified governance platform. Together, they provide an integrated privacy management framework that helps organisations handle consent management, data governance, and regulatory reporting seamlessly. “As businesses increasingly prioritise privacy as a competitive differentiator, our collaboration with OneTrust marks a significant milestone in enabling scalable, intelligent, and future-ready privacy operations for our clients,” said Tarun Kaura, Partner, Deloitte India. “Our shared vision is to embed trust, transparency, and responsible data use into the heart of digital transformation.”

The alliance aims to turn privacy compliance from a reactive, resource-heavy task into a proactive, scalable business capability that drives trust and innovation.

Driving Governance, Trust, and Innovation

The partnership also addresses the growing need for structured data management as businesses adopt new technologies and multi-vendor ecosystems. By integrating automated privacy tools into enterprise operations, Deloitte and OneTrust hope to create a governance-driven foundation for innovation. “As businesses prepare to keep pace with evolving data protection regulations, the need for clear governance structures and consistent privacy controls has never been more urgent,” said Mayuran Palanisamy, Partner, Deloitte India. “This alliance allows organisations to streamline policies, improve data oversight, and respond faster to regulatory changes.”

Ana Vertedor, Head of Partner Sales, International at OneTrust, added that the collaboration allows Indian organisations to accelerate innovation while maintaining compliance: “Our platform’s automated privacy and data governance capabilities help businesses meet DPDPA obligations with confidence and agility.”

Arvind Chandrashekar, Regional GTM Leader at OneTrust, concluded, “Governance should be a catalyst for growth and responsible innovation. Our alliance with Deloitte India helps organisations automate and scale privacy, embedding DPDPA compliance into their business to drive trust and long-term value.”

Building a Culture of Responsible Data Use

At its core, the Deloitte-OneTrust alliance reflects a growing shift in the corporate mindset — from viewing privacy as a legal necessity to treating it as a strategic advantage. By combining global best practices with local execution, the partnership enables Indian enterprises to operationalize privacy, strengthen trust with customers, and ensure compliance in a digital-first economy.