Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”

In a landmark development for India’s cybersecurity ecosystem, Matters.AI, a Bangalore-based AI-native data security company, has raised ₹55 Crore to pioneer what it calls the world’s first self-learning “AI Security Engineer.” The funding will power its vision to unify Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Insider Risk, and Exfiltration Defense into a single, intelligent layer capable of reasoning, predicting, and responding autonomously to data threats.

The round included a ₹42 Crore Seed investment co-led by Kalaari Capital and Endiya Partners, with participation from Better Capital, Carya Venture Partners, and prominent cybersecurity angels. The earlier ₹13 Crore Pre-Seed was led by Better Capital and Carya Venture Partners.

An AI System That Thinks Like a Human Engineer

Unlike traditional security platforms that bombard teams with alerts, Matters.AI’s self-learning engine “thinks” like a human engineer — identifying sensitive data, predicting misuse, and responding across Cloud, SaaS, Endpoints, and On-Prem environments. “India has built rockets, payments, and software for the world — now we’re building to protect it,” said Keshava Murthy, CEO and Co-Founder. “The world doesn’t need another dashboard screaming alerts; it needs a system that can think. That’s Matters.AI — the AI Security Engineer that never sleeps.”

Using semantic graphs and predictive AI models, the platform understands context and intent, not just incidents. This allows organizations to move from reactive threat response to autonomous prevention, cutting through alert fatigue and giving Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) real-time clarity on how data moves and why.

Bridging the Visibility Gap in a Multi-Cloud World

For many CISOs, the biggest challenge isn’t responding to threats — it’s simply knowing where their sensitive data is. Across enterprises, over 90% of sensitive data remains invisible to security teams. Matters.AI aims to bridge that visibility gap by combining data lineage tracking, real-time endpoint tracing, and GenAI governance across platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot.

The system offers native integrations with major enterprise ecosystems, including Zoho, Snowflake, Salesforce, AWS, Azure, GCP, and Databricks — providing a unified control plane for visibility, compliance, and enforcement. “CISOs want clarity, not chaos,” said Dhiraj Khare, Chief Revenue Officer. “Matters.AI connects every data layer — endpoint, cloud, SaaS, GenAI, and on-prem — into one control plane where visibility meets action.”

Built in Bharat, Trusted Worldwide

With India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 redefining data accountability, Matters.AI’s timing couldn’t be better. The company’s architecture is purpose-built to ensure compliance, enabling organizations to stay ahead of regulations while embracing AI transformation. “Security teams tell us their biggest gap is between visibility and enforcement,” said Sateesh Andra, Managing Director, Endiya Partners. “Matters.AI unifies discovery, lineage, and intent-aware controls into a single policy plane, helping prevent exfiltration while cutting alert noise.”

Sampath, Partner at Kalaari Capital, added, “As privacy regulations tighten and AI adoption accelerates, enterprises face an urgent need for intelligent, autonomous data protection. Matters.AI is building the control layer for this new reality — a system that learns, adapts, and secures data while ensuring continuous compliance.”

At its core, Matters.AI represents a paradigm shift — from passive monitoring to proactive, self-learning defense. With its latest funding, the company plans to expand R&D in predictive detection, scale operations in India and the U.S., and strengthen teams serving regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, and insurance.

Matters.AI isn’t just another cybersecurity startup; it’s a new kind of engineer — one that thinks, learns, and protects.