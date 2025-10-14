Belgium Canceled Disturbed’s Brussels Show Over David Draiman’s Israel Support

The mayor’s ruling followed a police risk assessment that warned of potential protests and violent demonstrations around the venue.

The heavy metal band Disturbed has had its upcoming concert in Brussels, Belgium, abruptly canceled after local officials deemed it a public safety risk tied to frontman David Draiman’s vocal support of Israel. The band was scheduled to perform at Forest National on October 15 as part of The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour.

Charles Spapens, mayor of the Forest municipality where the venue is located, officially banned the performance, citing serious safety concerns. “My responsibility and priority are the safety of residents, neighbors, demonstrators, spectators and staff at Forest National,” Spapens told The Brussels Times. “Given the police’s negative advice and the venue’s unique location, it was my duty to make this decision.”

The mayor’s ruling followed a police risk assessment that warned of potential protests and violent demonstrations around the venue. Authorities were particularly worried about the concert’s proximity to a national strike and other planned demonstrations in Brussels on October 14, which could have stretched police resources thin.

The Controversy Surrounding David Draiman

At the center of the storm is David Draiman, Disturbed’s lead vocalist and longtime supporter of Israel. The controversy reignited after photos resurfaced earlier this year showing Draiman signing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) missiles in 2024 with the caption “#FuckHamas.”

Mayor Spapens, who had previously pushed for the show’s cancellation months ago, described the singer’s actions as “a moral problem,” saying, “This is about a man who signed a bomb that was dropped on Gaza. We do not support the presence of this artist, and even less so his position on Gaza.”

Draiman, who is Jewish, has often spoken about his faith and political stance, saying that his support for Israel is rooted in his heritage and condemnation of terrorism. His outspoken views have, however, led to backlash from some activist groups and artists — including a public feud with UK hip-hop group Kneecap, known for their pro-Palestinian messaging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disturbed (@disturbed)

Disturbed’s Response: “Music Should Unite, Not Divide”

Following the mayor’s announcement, Disturbed released an official statement on October 13, expressing disappointment but urging unity: “Music is where all our differences fade into the background. Music has the power to heal, to inspire, and to bring people together — it’s not about what divides us. We are saddened that our fans in Belgium are not going to be able to share in this celebration of music.”

The band confirmed that tickets will be automatically refunded within 30 days and thanked fans for their support.

Despite the cancellation, tickets for the Brussels concert remained listed briefly on Live Nation’s website and the band’s official tour page before being taken down. Disturbed is next set to perform in Paris, France, as part of their ongoing European leg.