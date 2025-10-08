Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4

Artificial Intelligence

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors

Tech Plunge
Published on

In a stunning turn for the global consulting industry, Deloitte Australia has agreed to repay part of a $440,000 government contract after admitting that generative artificial intelligence was used to produce a flawed report for the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR).

The report, commissioned in December 2024, was intended to review Australia’s welfare compliance system and its automated penalty processes. Instead, it has sparked national outrage — and a rare government refund — after it was discovered that the Deloitte report contained nonexistent citations, fabricated references, and factual errors linked to the use of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model.



AI “Hallucinations” and Fabricated References

University of Sydney law scholar Dr Christopher Rudge, who first identified the mistakes, said the report displayed clear signs of AI hallucinations — instances where generative models “fill in gaps” with false or invented data.

In his analysis, Rudge found multiple fake academic references, including citations to nonexistent papers by professors from the University of Sydney and Sweden’s Lund University, as well as an invented court case referenceDeanna Amato v Commonwealth.

“Instead of fixing the fake references, they replaced them with more — six or seven in some places,” Rudge said. “That means the original claims weren’t based on any verifiable source.”

Following media scrutiny, Deloitte quietly updated the report in July and later added an appendix disclosing that portions of the report were generated using a large language model (Azure OpenAI GPT-4). The firm, however, insisted that the use of AI did not alter its findings or recommendations.

Can ChatGPT edit fiction? 4 professional editors asked AI to do their job – and it ruined their short story

Government Reaction and Partial Refund

DEWR confirmed that Deloitte will repay the final instalment of its contract, although the exact amount will be disclosed after the transaction is finalised. “The substance of the independent review is retained, and there are no changes to the recommendations,” a departmental spokesperson said.

Still, the controversy has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers. Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill, a member of the parliamentary inquiry into consulting integrity, blasted Deloitte’s conduct: “Deloitte has a human intelligence problem. This would be laughable if it wasn’t so lamentable. A partial refund looks like a partial apology for substandard work.”

She also warned government agencies to verify who — or what — is producing their commissioned work, quipping that “perhaps instead of a big consulting firm, procurers would be better off signing up for a ChatGPT subscription.”

AI Accountability Under Scrutiny

Deloitte Australia has earned over $25 million in contracts with DEWR since 2021, making this scandal a major blow to its credibility. The firm said it had “resolved the matter directly with the client” and maintained that the errors stemmed from “human oversight.”

However, the episode has reignited debate over AI’s unchecked role in professional consultancy, especially in high-stakes government projects.

As Rudge noted, “You cannot trust the recommendations when the core analysis was done by an AI — especially when that wasn’t disclosed.”

For now, Deloitte’s refund may close this chapter financially, but the reputational damage to the firm — and the credibility of AI-assisted consulting — could prove far costlier.

  • Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4
  • Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Artificial Intelligence

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors
By October 8, 2025
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Germany Threatens Eurovision Boycott If Israel Is Banned from Competing

Germany Threatens Eurovision Boycott If Israel Is Banned from Competing
By October 8, 2025
LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad

LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad
By October 8, 2025
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams “Please, Just Stop” AI Deepfakes Hollywood AI actor

Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
By October 8, 2025
‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Trailer Liam Hemsworth Steps Into the Chaos as Geralt of Rivia

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Trailer: Liam Hemsworth Steps Into the Chaos as Geralt of Rivia
By October 8, 2025
PARTYNEXTDOOR Turns Up the Drama with “$$$ Film,” a Cinematic Tribute to His Drake Collaboration

PARTYNEXTDOOR Turns Up the Drama with “$$$ Film,” a Cinematic Tribute to His Drake Collaboration
By October 8, 2025
LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad

LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad
By October 8, 2025
Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design

Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams “Please, Just Stop” AI Deepfakes Hollywood AI actor

Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
By October 8, 2025
Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors
By October 8, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate
To Top
Loading...