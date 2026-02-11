DOJ Documents Detail Jeffrey Epstein’s Connection to Kimbal Musk

Newly released documents from the U.S. Department of Justice have brought renewed attention to Jeffrey Epstein’s efforts to cultivate relationships with high-profile figures, including Kimbal Musk, a Tesla board member and brother of Elon Musk.

The records include email exchanges indicating that Epstein and longtime associate Boris Nikolic played a role in introducing Kimbal Musk to a woman connected to Epstein’s social circle. The relationship between Musk and the woman reportedly lasted for several months between 2012 and 2013.

Emails Show Coordinated Introduction

According to the documents, Epstein and Nikolic corresponded ahead of a birthday gathering hosted by Kimbal Musk in New York in 2012. Emails suggest discussions about facilitating introductions and arranging social meetings.

Following a lunch at Epstein’s Manhattan residence, Kimbal Musk sent a message thanking both men for connecting him with the woman, describing the early stages of their relationship positively. There is no indication in the emails that KImbal Musk was aware of any separate communications between the woman and Epstein during their time together.

The woman, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, later sought guidance from Epstein about the relationship and forwarded him personal messages she had received. Through legal representation in previous years, she has stated that she experienced coercion and abuse while in Epstein’s orbit. Kimbal Musk has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with those claims.

Kimbal Musk Responds Publicly

After being contacted for comment regarding the documents, Kimbal Musk issued a public statement addressing his past association with Epstein. He stated that he met the woman through a friend and denied that Epstein introduced them. Kimbal Musk also said he met Epstein only once in person and never visited Epstein’s private island.

In his statement, Kimbal Musk expressed sympathy for victims of sexual abuse and emphasized that he had no further dealings with Epstein beyond limited interactions. He did not respond to detailed follow-up questions.

This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them.

In 2012 I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us. My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him… — 𝙺𝚒𝚖𝚋𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚞𝚜𝚔 🤠 (@kimbal) February 9, 2026

Broader Context of Epstein’s Network

The emails form part of a much larger document release tied to investigations into Epstein’s activities and associations. Epstein, who died in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges, had previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges related to procuring a minor for prostitution.

The documents illustrate Epstein’s pattern of leveraging social gatherings, introductions, and personal connections to engage with influential individuals across business, politics, and academia. They also reveal correspondence involving Elon Musk during a similar timeframe, though there is no evidence that any proposed visits or social engagements materialized.

Renewed Scrutiny on Public Figures

The release of the emails has intensified scrutiny of prominent figures who had contact with Epstein, even in limited or social contexts. Kimbal Musk, who has held leadership roles at Tesla, SpaceX, and several philanthropic ventures, has previously spoken about a turbulent period in his personal life following his divorce, which occurred during the same timeframe referenced in the emails.

As federal authorities continue reviewing and releasing records related to Epstein, public interest remains high. While the documents raise questions about the nature of certain introductions and associations, they do not allege criminal conduct by Kimbal Musk.