Chappell Roan Drops Wasserman Agency as Epstein Revelations Spark Industry Backlash

The music and entertainment industry is facing a fresh reckoning after pop star Chappell Roan announced she has severed ties with the Wasserman talent agency, intensifying fallout from newly released files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Chappell Roan’s decision follows the U.S. Justice Department’s release of millions of documents connected to Epstein, including decades-old email exchanges between Casey Wasserman, the agency’s founder and CEO, and Ghislaine Maxwell. While the emails date back to 2003—years before Maxwell’s crimes became public—their tone has reignited scrutiny over past associations among powerful industry figures.

“Artists Deserve Representation That Aligns With Their Values”

In a statement shared on social media, Roan confirmed she is no longer represented by Wasserman, citing a values-based decision rather than legal allegations. “Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity,” she wrote, adding that accountability and leadership are essential for meaningful change in the industry.

Casey Wasserman has apologized for the correspondence, saying it occurred long before Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal conduct was known. He has denied any personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and expressed regret over having any association with either individual.

A Growing Artist Revolt

Chappell Roan is far from alone. A wave of musicians—including Dropkick Murphys, Beach Bunny, Wednesday, Water From Your Eyes, and others—have either cut ties with the agency or publicly called on Casey Wasserman to step down. Several artists described the revelations as “abhorrent” and “deeply disturbing,” arguing that continued affiliation conflicts with their moral stance.

Some bands have already departed, while others say they are in the process of leaving. The agency has reportedly removed its public client list amid mounting criticism and online backlash.

At the same time, a handful of artists have expressed a more conflicted position, acknowledging that leaving powerful representation can come at a financial cost. These voices argue that systemic reform—not individual exits alone—is necessary to address entrenched power structures in the entertainment business.

Who Is Casey Wasserman?

Casey Wasserman is one of the most influential figures in global sports and entertainment. Beyond running the Wasserman agency, he serves as chair of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organizing committee. His prominence has drawn increased attention to the controversy, with some public officials now questioning his leadership roles.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner, is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for sex trafficking-related crimes. Epstein died in jail in 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide.

Accountability vs Survival in the Music Industry

The unfolding dispute has exposed a broader tension within the creative economy: how artists balance ethical responsibility with economic survival. While some musicians have taken decisive action, others argue that the burden of reform should not fall solely on artists, particularly those without major financial leverage.

As more clients reassess their affiliations, the Wasserman controversy has become a defining moment—testing whether the entertainment industry is willing to move beyond statements of regret toward structural accountability.