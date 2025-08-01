Bobbi Althoff Ends The Really Good Podcast — “I’ll Miss the Money”

Bobbi Althoff has officially pulled the plug on The Really Good Podcast, her viral, awkwardly hilarious interview series that became a Gen Z cult favorite. The final episode dropped on July 31, with Althoff clad in a black funeral dress, announcing: “There’s no really good way to say this… this is the last episode.”

Started just two and a half years ago, The Really Good Podcast skyrocketed from niche internet content to mainstream relevance, thanks to Bobbi Althoff’s intentionally uncomfortable, deadpan delivery and bizarre celebrity sit-downs. What began as a spin-off from her TikTok mom-vlogger days became a cultural lightning rod, thanks in large part to Bobbi Althoff’s now-infamous bedroom interview with Drake, which racked up over 1 billion views and 300 million likes before it was quietly deleted.







The podcast wasn’t about deep journalism or hard-hitting analysis. It was anti-interview — a postmodern cross between Between Two Ferns and TikTok absurdity. Bobbi Althoff played a perpetually unimpressed host, unfazed by guests like Shaquille O’Neal, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Cera, and Offset. Often, she pretended to know little about her guests’ accomplishments, creating cringeworthy moments that somehow worked in her favor.

“I knew when I started this that it was gonna go places,” she said in her farewell monologue. “I didn’t know I’d fall off as quickly as I did. But this podcast got me a house, a car… and a few interviews taken down.”

The podcast also sparked several memorable stunts. In a viral moment at SXSW 2024, Althoff claimed actor Michael Cera created the skincare brand CeraVe — a tongue-in-cheek marketing ploy for L’Oreal. Another time, she quizzed Nick Cannon on his 12 children’s names. He failed.

In 2024, the show earned Best Emerging Podcast at the iHeart Podcast Awards, solidifying Bobbi Althoff as one of the most unconventional breakout stars in digital media. She also signed an exclusive distribution and ad-sales deal with Studio71, helping turn her quirky content into a business.

But despite the podcast’s continued popularity — it frequently charted among the top on Spotify and Apple Podcasts — Bobbi Althoff says she’s simply ready to move on. “It’s been a dream, every second of it. But now it’s time to say goodbye.”

No details yet on what’s next for the 28-year-old content creator, but fans can still follow her on Instagram, TikTok, and watch reruns on YouTube. Whether she’s truly done or just taking a breather, one thing’s clear: Bobbi Althoff changed the rules of celebrity interviews — and made a fortune while doing it, but what happened with Drake?