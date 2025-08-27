Connect with us

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over 12-Year-Old North West's Corset Outfit in Rome

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over 12-Year-Old North West’s Corset Outfit in Rome

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy, but her latest parenting decision has ignited an especially heated debate online. For many, it’s a validation of what Kanye West has been complaining about at times, particularly his concerns about his kids’ exposure.  The 44-year-old SKIMS founder faced backlash over the weekend after her 12-year-old daughter, North West, was photographed wearing a corset-style top and mini skirt while on a family vacation in Rome.

The Kim Kardashian and daughter North West duo were spotted leaving dinner at Pierluigi, one of the city’s most popular celebrity hotspots. North West towered over Kim in platform boots, blue ombre hair styled into playful pigtails, and glasses, turning heads as paparazzi photos circulated across social media.

While some fans applauded North’s bold style and described her look as “cute,” others strongly criticized Kim Kardashian for allowing her preteen daughter to wear such a mature outfit.



Fans Call Outfit “Inappropriate”

Social media was quick to weigh in, with comments ranging from supportive to scathing.

“Not a fan of a bustier on a 12-year-old. Love Kim and North but it would have been a no ma’am for me,” one user wrote. Another added bluntly: “So inappropriate, Kim.”

Others stressed that Kim Kardashian should “preserve her daughter’s innocence” and be more mindful about what North West wears in public. One critic, identifying themselves as a fashion designer, even remarked: “The skirt and boots are fine, but corset on a 12-year-old is a little out of hand. And this is coming from someone who designs for exotic dancers.”

Still, not everyone agreed with the outrage. Defenders of the reality star pushed back against the criticism, with one fan commenting, “The judgment is wild. Y’all need to look at yourselves and stop worrying about her.”

12 year Old North West in her Corset Dress

12-year-old North West in her Corset Dress

Kanye West’s Concerns Resurface

The controversy also reignited conversation around Kanye West’s past criticisms of how Kim Kardashian dresses their children. The Grammy-winning rapper, who shares North, Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) with Kim, has publicly voiced frustration over not having control of his kids’ fashion, schooling, and social lives.

In a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Kanye once fumed: “MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME. DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM.”

This latest incident may further strain the co-parenting dynamic, as insiders have said Kim’s “priority is the well-being and safety of her children” despite Kanye’s complaints.

Inside the Six-Year Documentary ‘In Whose Name’ Captures Kanye West’s Rise, Collapse, and Chaos

A Larger Debate on Celebrity Kids and Fashion

The Rome incident is the latest example of the public’s fascination—and criticism—when it comes to how celebrities raise their children. The Kardashians, with their unique mix of fame, fashion, and influence, often find themselves at the center of these debates.

For now, Kim Kardashian has not addressed the backlash, but the moment has once again sparked a larger conversation: Should celebrity kids be free to experiment with fashion, or should famous parents draw firmer lines to protect their children’s innocence?


By August 27, 2025
Loading...