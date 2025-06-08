Connect with us

Bianca Censori Goes Full Kardashian with Rumored Beauty Line Inspired by Kanye West

Bianca Censori Goes Full Kardashian with Rumored Beauty Line Inspired by Kanye West

Bianca Censori Goes Full Kardashian with Rumored Beauty Line Inspired by Kanye West

Bianca Censori, the enigmatic wife of Kanye West, is reportedly stepping into the limelight with a solo venture that has the internet buzzing—and it’s got Kim Kardashian vibes written all over it. New business filings suggest that Bianca Censori may be preparing to launch her own cosmetics or skincare brand, signalling a dramatic shift from her former role as a behind-the-scenes Yeezy architect to front-and-centre beauty entrepreneur.

The 30-year-old has quietly registered Bianca Censori Inc. in both California and her hometown of Alphington, Australia. According to documents first uncovered by The US Sun, Censori is listed as CEO and secretary of the U.S.-based firm—her first solo endeavor outside of her husband Kanye West’s sprawling creative empire.

While details are still under wraps, one major hint lies in her choice of collaborators. Hussein Lalani, the appointed CFO of Censori’s new company, is best known as the founder of the skincare brand Zensa, famous for its microblading kits and numbing creams. This strongly hints that Bianca Censori’s upcoming venture may target the beauty and wellness industry, placing her squarely in the lane once dominated by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.



But don’t think Kanye West is out of the picture. The controversial rapper—now known legally as Kanye West—is listed as a director of the company, along with his legal confidant, Manoj Shah. The move suggests that while Censori is claiming her own space, she still draws heavily from the creative and financial playbook of her husband.

Bianca Censori with Kanye West at the Grammy's Red Carpet

Bianca Censori with Kanye West at the Grammys Red Carpet

This wouldn’t be the first time now Censori’s Hussein Lalani and Kanye West’s business interests have crossed paths. Hussein Lalani was previously linked to $YZY, a cryptocurrency project intended to power West’s online platform. Though the coin was teased to great fanfare, it quietly fizzled out, raising questions about whether Bianca Censori’s new brand could revive that digital ambition under a beauty-meets-tech umbrella.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Share Intimate Balcony Video After Backlash Over Public Nudity

Until now, Bianca Censori has primarily existed within Kanye West’s artistic orbit, serving as a muse and design collaborator rather than a mogul-in-the-making. Her architectural work for Yeezy gave her credibility in the fashion and creative industries, but this new endeavor appears to mark her first true step into independent branding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bianca Censori (@biancacensori)

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. With celebrity beauty empires booming, and names like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez transforming skincare and cosmetics into billion-dollar businesses, Censori’s pivot could turn her from Kanye’s wife into a standalone brand icon.

The question on everyone’s mind: Will she follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian’s SKKN—or aim to disrupt the beauty world entirely with a Yeezy-style edge?

Either way, Bianca Censori is no longer just the woman beside Kanye West—she might just be the next name you see on your beauty shelf.

Related Topics:
