Joyner Lucas Declares He’s “One Of Them” in Explosive Lead Single From Upcoming Album ‘ADHD 2’

Joyner Lucas is officially in comeback mode—and he’s not holding back. The Massachusetts-born rapper just released “One Of Them,” the first single from his highly anticipated new album ADHD 2, due out on July 18. A sequel to his critically acclaimed 2020 project ADHD, this record marks a return to the raw, introspective energy that made Lucas a standout voice in hip-hop.

The new track is a defiant reminder of how far he’s come, filled with gritty bars and unapologetic reflection. In “One Of Them,” Joyner Lucas unpacks years of being underestimated, mocked, and dismissed—only to flip the narrative and emerge as one of the most lyrically respected names in the game. “2017, they was blockin’ us / Now I’m on the charts and you b*tches ain’t hot as us,” he spits with a chip on his shoulder and fire in his delivery.







With ADHD 2, Joyner Lucas promises to bring that same energy, but from a more seasoned, elevated perspective. According to a press release, the album will dive deeper into the themes of mental health, resilience, and growth, all while showcasing the evolution of an artist who now holds platinum plaques and collaborates with top-tier talent.

Speaking of talent, ADHD 2 is shaping up to be a feature-packed game. The album is set to include guest appearances from Ava Max, Big Sean, T-Pain, blackbear, Ty Dolla $ign, and more, each promising to add a different layer to the project’s sonic and emotional complexity.

But at the heart of the rollout is “One Of Them,” a track that encapsulates Joyner’s mindset. From raw memories of schoolyard bullying to carrying the weight of being seen as an outcast, the lyrics hit hard:

“Back in high school, they all said I was a oddball / So I kept a tool in the top drawer… The metal had me feelin’ like a motherfin’ rockstar.”*

These bars not only reflect Joyner Lucas’s turbulent journey—they set the tone for an album that aims to inspire as much as it provokes. For fans of authentic storytelling, razor-sharp flow, and emotional depth, ADHD 2 is already sounding like a summer essential.

With the first single now live, the countdown to July 18 begins. And if “One Of Them” is any indication, Joyner Lucas isn’t just returning—he’s reminding everyone that he belongs at the top.