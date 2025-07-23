Connect with us

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Arms Trade, Calls for Global Peace on Return to Vatican

As the sun set over Castel Gandolfo on Monday evening, Pope Leo XIV ended his 16-day retreat with a powerful message aimed at war profiteers and global leaders alike. Speaking briefly with journalists before returning to the Vatican, the Pope issued a bold condemnation of the international arms trade and urged humanity to choose peace over profit. “We must encourage everyone to leave weapons behind, and to leave behind the money-making that is behind every war,” Pope Leo told reporters gathered outside the Papal summer residence. The pontiff, who appeared refreshed but focused, delivered one of his most pointed critiques yet of the war industry, highlighting how profit-driven conflict continues to erode human dignity worldwide.

Pope Leo’s words struck a chord as global tensions rise—from Gaza to Eastern Europe to the Sahel—where violence continues to devastate civilian populations.



Pope Leo stressed that arms dealers and war profiteers reduce people to “tools without any value.” In his remarks, he urged the world to “constantly insist on the dignity of every human being, Christian, Muslim, people of every religion. We are all God’s children, created in God’s image.”

When asked about visiting war-torn regions like Gaza, Pope Leo responded with thoughtful restraint: “There are many places I would like to go, but this is not necessarily the formula for finding an answer.” His emphasis, instead, was on global moral leadership and consistent advocacy for peace.

The pontiff’s return to the Vatican just before 9 p.m. marked the conclusion of what he described as a “working holiday.” Despite the change in scenery, Pope Leo remained engaged with international developments. “I never stopped following current events,” he said, adding with gratitude, “Thank God the voice of the Church is still important.”

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead

His statement reinforces the Vatican’s long-standing position against the arms trade and the monetization of violence. But Leo XIV’s latest remarks carry added weight amid growing polarization and increased military spending among major powers.

Pope Leo’s tenure has been marked by a renewed focus on social justice, human dignity, and interfaith dialogue. His comments Monday align with that mission—and serve as a challenge to world leaders who continue to prioritize military strength over diplomacy and humanitarian care.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pope Leo XIV (@pontifex)

As conflicts rage on and the global community searches for peace, the Pope’s message was crystal clear: “Let us continue to promote peace.”

With his return to the Vatican, the world now watches to see how the Pope’s words may resonate across political and spiritual arenas. One thing is certain—his message won’t go unnoticed.


Loading...