Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3

Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3

E! News

Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3

Sound Plunge
Published on

In a night packed with nostalgia and high-energy performances, Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance during the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour stop at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, sending shockwaves through the pop music fandom. This marked Lovato’s first professional performance with Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010.

The Jonas Brothers had just kicked off their anniversary tour to a roaring crowd when the unexpected happened — Demi Lovato walked on stage. The audience erupted as she joined the brothers for a heartfelt rendition of This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing, instantly transporting fans back to their Disney Channel days.

Earlier in the day, eagle-eyed (and sharp-eared) fans had hinted at a possible surprise after reportedly hearing Lovato’s voice during soundcheck. By the time she appeared under the stadium lights, social media was primed for a meltdown. Within minutes, clips of the performance flooded TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), with hashtags like #CampRock3, #DemiAndTheJonasBrothers, and #JONAS20 trending worldwide.



Adding to the frenzy, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas later posted TikTok videos of themselves lip-syncing to Camp Rock classics — a playful nod that only deepened speculation of a possible Disney revival.

The whispers of Camp Rock 3 gained further traction after fans noticed that Lovato had recently re-followed the Jonas Brothers on Instagram, a move many took as a sign of rekindled collaboration. While no official confirmation has been made by Disney or the artists, the reunion timing — coupled with the 15-year anniversary of the original Camp Rock — feels almost too perfect to be coincidence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

For many, the performance wasn’t just a concert highlight — it was a cultural moment. The first Camp Rock film, which debuted in 2008, catapulted both Lovato and the Jonas Brothers into global superstardom, defining a generation of Disney Channel viewers. Seeing the original cast members back on stage together reminded fans why those songs, and the era they came from, still hold such emotional weight.

The JONAS20 tour itself celebrates two decades of the Jonas Brothers’ musical journey, blending early hits with newer chart-toppers. But with Lovato’s cameo, the New Jersey show became an instant standout in the band’s tour history — and perhaps a prelude to something bigger.

Whether Camp Rock 3 is truly on the horizon or not, one thing is sure: the magic of that Disney era is alive and well, and fans aren’t ready to let it go anytime soon.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3

Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3
By August 11, 2025
Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research
By August 11, 2025
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
By August 11, 2025
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
By August 11, 2025
Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!” JustWatch Streaming Trends

Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!”
By August 11, 2025
Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo Ty Fyffe Murdergram

Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo
By August 11, 2025
Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey

Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite
By August 11, 2025
Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research
By August 11, 2025
T-Hub’s ‘Charge’ Cohort 4 Powers 21 Startups to Drive India’s Electric Mobility Future

T-Hub’s ‘Charge’ Cohort 4 Powers 21 Startups to Drive India’s Electric Mobility Future
By August 11, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech

Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech
By August 11, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
By August 9, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect

Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect
By August 8, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake

Formula 1

Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake
To Top
Loading...