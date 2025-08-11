Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3

In a night packed with nostalgia and high-energy performances, Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance during the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour stop at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, sending shockwaves through the pop music fandom. This marked Lovato’s first professional performance with Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010.

The Jonas Brothers had just kicked off their anniversary tour to a roaring crowd when the unexpected happened — Demi Lovato walked on stage. The audience erupted as she joined the brothers for a heartfelt rendition of This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing, instantly transporting fans back to their Disney Channel days.

Earlier in the day, eagle-eyed (and sharp-eared) fans had hinted at a possible surprise after reportedly hearing Lovato’s voice during soundcheck. By the time she appeared under the stadium lights, social media was primed for a meltdown. Within minutes, clips of the performance flooded TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), with hashtags like #CampRock3, #DemiAndTheJonasBrothers, and #JONAS20 trending worldwide.







Adding to the frenzy, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas later posted TikTok videos of themselves lip-syncing to Camp Rock classics — a playful nod that only deepened speculation of a possible Disney revival.

The whispers of Camp Rock 3 gained further traction after fans noticed that Lovato had recently re-followed the Jonas Brothers on Instagram, a move many took as a sign of rekindled collaboration. While no official confirmation has been made by Disney or the artists, the reunion timing — coupled with the 15-year anniversary of the original Camp Rock — feels almost too perfect to be coincidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

For many, the performance wasn’t just a concert highlight — it was a cultural moment. The first Camp Rock film, which debuted in 2008, catapulted both Lovato and the Jonas Brothers into global superstardom, defining a generation of Disney Channel viewers. Seeing the original cast members back on stage together reminded fans why those songs, and the era they came from, still hold such emotional weight.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato singing a Camp Rock medley tonight! pic.twitter.com/5Zjo5pTIsL — Jonas Brothers Updates (@JonasBrosBros) August 11, 2025

The JONAS20 tour itself celebrates two decades of the Jonas Brothers’ musical journey, blending early hits with newer chart-toppers. But with Lovato’s cameo, the New Jersey show became an instant standout in the band’s tour history — and perhaps a prelude to something bigger.

Whether Camp Rock 3 is truly on the horizon or not, one thing is sure: the magic of that Disney era is alive and well, and fans aren’t ready to let it go anytime soon.