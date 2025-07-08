Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Spark Breakup Rumors Just One Month After Instagram Debut

Just weeks after flaunting a whirlwind romance filled with castles, courtside seats, and yacht PDA, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may already be headed toward Splitsville. The Grammy-winning rapper and NFL wide receiver are now at the center of swirling breakup rumors after their Instagram debut post mysteriously vanished from both accounts.

The post in question, originally shared on June 1, featured steamy vacation shots of the couple cozying up on a yacht and included a bedroom adorned with roses. Fans celebrated the “hard launch” of their relationship, which followed months of speculation and public outings — including a high-profile appearance at Madison Square Garden during an NBA playoff game.

However, eagle-eyed fans have now noticed that the photos are gone, leading many to question whether the summer romance has already cooled. With no official comment from either Cardi B or Stefon Diggs, the internet has gone into overdrive.







The pair were first linked back in October 2024, and their chemistry seemed undeniable. Diggs even posted a photo of Cardi’s custom manicure spelling out his name with the caption “Let ’em know that you mine.” Cardi, in turn, took fans on a virtual tour of a luxurious French château gifted by Diggs, declaring, “He said, ‘B—h, you want a castle? I’ll give you a castle.’”

But amid all the romance, Cardi B was also navigating a high-profile split from estranged husband Offset. She filed for divorce in July 2024 and has since been embroiled in public drama, including a custody dispute. Offset recently requested spousal support and accused Cardi B of being too preoccupied to parent, prompting a fiery response from the rapper.

“I didn’t ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage,” Cardi B said on social media. “He stood up my kids three times… I’ve been trying to save your face, but stop playing.”

The tension between Cardi B’s personal life and her new romance may have contributed to speculation about her relationship with Diggs. While some fans are holding out hope the post was removed for privacy reasons, others believe the deletion — with no public explanation—speaks volumes.

Social media has become the new relationship scoreboard for celebrities, and fans have learned to read between the lines that are often deleted. Whether this is just a pause or a full stop remains to be seen.