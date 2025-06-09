Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar Win at 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

Two of hip-hop’s biggest names—Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar—stole the spotlight at the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, marking a triumphant year for both cultural icons.

Grammy-winning rapper and megastar Cardi B was honored with the prestigious Voice of the Culture Award, a distinction reserved for artists who have not only achieved massive success but also shaped music and societal conversations. Presented by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), the award solidifies Cardi B’s continued influence as both a chart-topper and a changemaker.

Receiving the award at an exclusive VIP ceremony in Los Angeles, Cardi B was lauded for her ongoing impact on hip-hop culture, especially following her recent single “Enough (Miami)”, which also won an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award. With 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and a groundbreaking run as the first woman to win Songwriter of the Year two years in a row (2020–21), Cardi’s legacy continues to expand.







Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar took home R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year for his fiery hit “Not Like Us”, a track that has dominated both headlines and streaming platforms since its release in May 2024. Co-written with producer Mustard and published by Sony Music Publishing and Pay DJ Mustard, the song made history as the first rap song to remain on the Billboard Hot 100 for 52 consecutive weeks.

“Not Like Us” wasn’t just a viral moment—it became a cultural anthem. It sparked global conversations, drew critical acclaim, and amassed over 1 billion streams on Spotify, becoming a defining diss track in rap’s modern canon. Kendrick’s lyrical prowess and unapologetic delivery earned him widespread praise, adding another chapter to his legacy as one of the genre’s most fearless storytellers.

ASCAP’s 2025 awards also recognised OZ as Songwriter of the Year for penning hits like “First Person Shooter” (Drake), “Lovin’ On Me” (Jack Harlow), and “I KNOW ?” (Travis Scott). Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year for their extensive impact across chart-topping tracks, including Cardi B’s and Kendrick’s award-winning songs.

The event highlighted the ever-evolving landscape of R&B, hip-hop, gospel, and rap, showcasing songwriters who not only craft the soundtracks of today but influence culture at large.

With Cardi B’s powerful voice and Kendrick Lamar’s diss both recognized on the same stage, the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards made one thing clear: the future—and present—of hip-hop belongs to artists who speak boldly, break records, and shape the world beyond the mic.